Black Friday sale slashes $200 off these excellent OnePlus smartphones

Black Friday deals have arrived at OnePlus. The smartphone manufacturer is slashing the price of some of our favorite budget smartphones.

OnePlus is taking up to $200 off select smartphones. After discount, you can get the OnePlus 7T for $349, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren for $599, or the OnePlus 8 for $599. Alternatively, you can also get the OnePlus 8 Pro w/ One Plus Buds for $799 ($200 off) or the OnePlus 8 for $699 ($100 off). These are among the best OnePlus deals we've seen.

Notable deals in the OnePlus sale include the OnePlus 8 Pro for $799 with free buds. The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of the best phones you can get packed with premium features and a svelte design. It's proof that you don't need to spend upwards of $1,000 to purchase a premium phone.

The OnePlus 8 deals are valid through November 30. However, the OnePlus 7 deals end today.