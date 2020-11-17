Amazon Black Friday sale knocks 50% off top-rated Samsung SSD

Technically, Amazon Black Friday deals won't officially start till Friday. However, here's an epic Black Friday sale you can get right now.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB SSD on sale for $249.99. That's 50% off and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen this month. It's also an all-time price low for this SSD.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB: was $499 now $249 @ Amazon

The 970 EVO Plus is one of Samsun's top-rated SSDs. It features V5 flash, which offers up to 3.5 GB/s of sequential read throughput. As part of its early Black Friday sales, the drive is now 50% off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB: was $249 now $142 @ Amazon

If you don't need the full 2TB of storage, Amazon also has the 970 EVO Plus 1TB SSD on sale for $149.99. During checkout, an extra $7.50 discount is applied dropping the price to $142.49. This is an all-time price low for this SSD and one of the best Black Friday sales around. View Deal

A new SSD can breathe new life into your system by offering either faster speeds or better storage capacity. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus features V5 flash, which means you'll get up to 3.5 GB/s of sequential read throughput and up to 3.3GB/s sequential write performance. The drive also boasts hardware encryption support, a five-year warranty, and up to 1,200 TBW of endurance.

Alternatively, you can also get the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB SSD on sale for $149.99. That's $100 off and also an all-time price low for this drive. These drives are bound to sell out quick at this price, so get them while they're still in stock.