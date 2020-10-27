Best Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday deals 2020

Thanksgiving doesn't arrive until Nov. 26 this year, but there are already a lot of Black Friday deals as retailers gear up for early sales. If you're in the market for a Ring Video Doorbell, you'll find most of the smart-home-device maker's products already deeply discounted.

Here's what kind of deals you can find now on Ring Video Doorbells.

Half a dozen models

Ring now has six models for you to choose from: The Ring Video Doorbell (list price $99.99), Ring Peephole Cam ($129.99), Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($199.99), Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus ($229.99), Ring Video Doorbell Pro ($249.00) and the Ring Video Doorbell Elite ($349.99).

All have a camera at the top of the faceplate with a button below, 1080p video, intercom capabilities, Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa support built-in.

There are only a few deals available now — see below — but we expect most or all of these video doorbells to be discounted for Black Friday.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $100, now $79.99 @PC Richard

Ring's most basic video doorbell is now on its second generation, and has 1080p video, motion detection and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. It's very easy to install and runs on either battery power or household current. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $200, now $154 @NewEgg

Ring's intermediate-tier video doorbell connects to Wi-Fi using 5GHz as well as the 2.4GHz band. It runs on either battery power or household current. It comes with a set of four interchangeable face plates to more closely match your house's exterior.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $250, now $169.00 @B&H

Ring's premium doorbell gives you 1080p video, motion detection and full-color pre-roll in a very small package. It also adds customizable motion zones. You'll never have to change the batteries because the Ring Video Doorbell Pro runs on your household current. View Deal