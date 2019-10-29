Black Friday Preview: Vizio's Excellent M-Series TV Just $398

Walmart's Black Friday deals preview continues this week with new discounts on a variety of 4K HDTVs. Black Friday TV deals are a huge part of the holidays and when it comes to discounts on 4K HDTVs, Walmart Black Friday deals tend to be among the best.

For example, as part of its Early Deals Drop sale, Walmart has the Vizio M-Series 55-inch Quantum 4K TV on sale for $398. That's $100 off and the cheapest price we've seen for any 55-inch QLED TV. Other 4K TV deals you can get right now include:

JVC 43" 4K Roku TV: was $249 now $179

This JVC 43-inch 4K Roku TV costs less than similarly sized Amazon Fire TVs from Toshiba and Insignia. We also like that it comes with Roku's excellent OS baked right in. View Deal

Vizio 55" Quantum 4K TV: was $498 now $398

The Vizio M556-G4 is part of Vizio's midrange 2019 series, but this set features Vizio's quantum tech, similar to Samsung's QLED TVs. It's an absolute steal at this new super-low price. View Deal

JVC 65" 4K Roku TV: was $549 now $399

This is one of the cheapest 65-inch 4K TVs we've ever seen. Like its smaller 43-inch sibling, it comes with the Roku platform built in. It's currently $150 off its normal retail price. View Deal

Element 70" 4K Roku TV: was $798 now $529

The Element 70-inch 4K Roku TV is the biggest HDTV in Walmart's current Early Deals Drop sale. It features Roku's easy-to-use platform and it's $269 off its regular retail price. View Deal

The Vizio M556-G4 is our favorite TV in the sale because you get a color-boosting quantum dot display at a super low price. It also delivers Dolby Vision HDR support and built-in Google Chromecast, which gives you access to thousands of apps and services. Meanwhile, the newest version of SmartCast software supports Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit, making it just as good for iOS users. Simply put,the M-Series is one of the best 55-inch TVs of 2019.

If you're just looking to spend the least amount of money possible on a 4K set, Walmart also has the JVC 43-inch 4K Roku Smart TV on sale for $179.99. We haven't reviewed this model and we probably wouldn't recommend it to videophiles, but at $179 it's $50 cheaper than Amazon's 43-inch 4K Fire TVs from Toshiba and Insignia. This JVC also has the Roku OS baked right in, which gives you easy access to apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

Alternatively, you can get the JVC 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for $399.99. Again, it's one of the cheapest 65-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. Make sure to follow our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals coverage for the latest holiday news, sales, and discounts.