Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle is back at Walmart

Walmart's unlocking a big Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal, right in time for you to cross it off your list before Thanksgiving even begins. Yes, tonight at 7 p.m. ET, the popular — and fast-selling — Switch bundle is back.
While supplies last, Walmart is selling the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 + 3 month of Nintendo Switch Online for just $299. That's the price of the console alone (savings of $68), making it the top Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal around. You can also get this deal right now at Amazon (until it sells out)
Nintendo Switch Bundle: was $368 now $299 @ Walmart
The Switch is normally $299 on its own, typically, and that's why this is such a deal. This Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle nets you the hard-to-find console along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (still as good as it ever was), plus three months of Switch Online.View Deal
An excellent console in its own right — we can't ignore the PS5 and Xbox Series X hype, but for now, it's on the back burner — the Switch is one of the best consoles of this generation. And this deal gives you one of its best games and three months of online access thrown in for free.
You get to save the $68 that we spent when buying our Switches at full price ($299). And over those three years since its release, the Nintendo Switch thrived for a few of reasons. It's not just amazingly portable (undock to go on the move), but it's also got a huge library of games, thanks to indie developers going wild with options. On top of that, the console's size and Joy-Con controllers allow for creative gaming, such as the Ring Fit Adventure workout game.
This Nintendo Switch bundle is one of the many Black Friday deals we're keeping an eye on as the holiday season heats up. Gamers may also want to keep an eye on our guides to buying the PS5 and finding Xbox X inventory in stock, as those consoles have proven hard to get, too.
Oh, and while you're here: remember that Cyber Monday deals start early this year, so stay tuned to Tom's Guide for the top sales of the season.
Shop more early Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Lego, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 25% off select items via "TURKEY25" @ Allswell
- Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $259 @ Amazon
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lego: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $400 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $3,000 off all models @ Best Buy
- Snacks & health bars: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSDs @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
- Whole turkeys: $1.99/lb. @ Amazon (Prime members)