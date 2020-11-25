Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle is back at Walmart

Walmart's unlocking a big Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal, right in time for you to cross it off your list before Thanksgiving even begins. Yes, tonight at 7 p.m. ET, the popular — and fast-selling — Switch bundle is back.

While supplies last, Walmart is selling the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 + 3 month of Nintendo Switch Online for just $299. That's the price of the console alone (savings of $68), making it the top Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal around. You can also get this deal right now at Amazon (until it sells out)

Nintendo Switch Bundle: was $368 now $299 @ Walmart

The Switch is normally $299 on its own, typically, and that's why this is such a deal. This Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle nets you the hard-to-find console along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (still as good as it ever was), plus three months of Switch Online.View Deal

An excellent console in its own right — we can't ignore the PS5 and Xbox Series X hype, but for now, it's on the back burner — the Switch is one of the best consoles of this generation. And this deal gives you one of its best games and three months of online access thrown in for free.

You get to save the $68 that we spent when buying our Switches at full price ($299). And over those three years since its release, the Nintendo Switch thrived for a few of reasons. It's not just amazingly portable (undock to go on the move), but it's also got a huge library of games, thanks to indie developers going wild with options. On top of that, the console's size and Joy-Con controllers allow for creative gaming, such as the Ring Fit Adventure workout game.

This Nintendo Switch bundle is one of the many Black Friday deals we're keeping an eye on as the holiday season heats up. Gamers may also want to keep an eye on our guides to buying the PS5 and finding Xbox X inventory in stock, as those consoles have proven hard to get, too.

Oh, and while you're here: remember that Cyber Monday deals start early this year, so stay tuned to Tom's Guide for the top sales of the season.

Shop more early Black Friday sales