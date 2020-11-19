Black Friday laptop deal: MacBook Pro M1 is already on sale

It’s not often that you get a discount on Apple products, but it’s basically unheard of to get money off an unreleased MacBook. But ‘tis the season of Black Friday deals, and it’s a magical time.

Right now you can pre-order the Apple MacBook Pro M1 for $1,249 on Amazon. That’s $50 off the usual price and a deal that you’re not likely to see again anytime soon.

MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Pro M1 is powered by Apple's new M1 chip. That means it's a lot faster and delivers longer battery life than previous MacBook Pros. And now you can save $50 before it's even been released.View Deal

Apple's new M1 chip blows away most Intel-powered laptops based on our MacBook Pro M1 benchmarks. And the new MacBook Pro will get even faster as more apps are released that are optimized for the M1. It gets better.

Our MacBook Pro M1 battery test showed the Pro can last 16 hours and 32 minutes, which is significantly more than the 10 hours 21 minutes managed by the Intel-powered MacBook Pro released earlier this year.

Basically, if you’re looking for a new MacBook, the M1 models are the ones to pick. And now at Amazon you can get the MacBook Pro for $50 less than what Apple wants you to pay.

It’s just one of the many Black Friday laptop deals that are hitting the internet right now, but they don’t end here. Make sure to keep checking back and see what other money-saving bargains we’ve found for you.