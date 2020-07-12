Black Friday in July 2020 — save at Dell, Macy's and more

Black Friday in July is here. Traditionally, we'd be getting ready for Amazon Prime Day right now, but 2020 is different. A global pandemic has caused a surge in online panic buying and retailers like Amazon are still playing catch up. As a result, Prime Day is allegedly moving to October.

Fortunately, one summer tradition hasn't gone away and that's Black Friday in July sales. Retailers like Dell and Macy's are offering sitewide discounts in the hopes of getting consumers worked up into a Black Friday-like frenzy. However, there are two things every shopper should know. First, Black Friday in July doesn't beat the real Black Friday. In addition, not all Black Friday in July sales are worth your time.

So we're creating a mini guide to this year's best Black Friday in July sales, so you can navigate through fluff and head straight to this month's best discounts.

Black Friday in July — Dell

Dell 21.5-inch 1080p LCD: was $159 now $99 @ Dell

Need a new monitor for your home office? The Dell SE2219H is the one you want. It packs all the requisites including 1080p resolution, IPS panel, and both HDM/VGA connectivity. It's $60 off and it's currently at its lowest price of the year. View Deal

Dell 27-inch 1080p LCD: was $269 now $179 @ Dell

The Dell SE2719HR is a mainstream monitor with a budget friendly price tag. It's our overall best monitor pick for everyday use. An adjustable stand lets you set the angle to your comfort and liking, while the bezels around the display are surprisingly slim. It sports a 27-inch 1080p IPS LCD and HDMI/VGA connectivity. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (7590): was $1,149 now $949 @ Dell

The XPS 15 is one of the smallest and most stylish 15-inch laptops we've reviewed. Rarely does it get this cheap. The system on sale packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to just $949.99. View Deal

Dell 25" QHD LCD w/ $100 GC: was $469 now $349 @ Dell

The Dell U2520D is a 25-inch USB-C monitor with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, IPS panel, and USB 3.0 hub. The USB-C connectivity means it can your laptop while connected to it without the need for an extra cable. It's $120 off and comes with a $100 Dell eGift card. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10: was $911 now $862 @ Dell

The Aurora R10 is our favorite all-around gaming PC. As part of its Dell July 4th sales, you can get Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition for just $862.39 via coupon "50OFF699". It features an AMD Ryzen 5 3500 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD, and a GeForce GTX 1660 GPU. View Deal

Alienware 25-inch 1080p LCD: was $509 now $384 @ Dell

The AW2521HFL is a top-of-the-line 1080p monitor for gamers. It's got a 240Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, 1ms response time, and it's both FreeSync and G-Sync compatible. It's $125 off. View Deal

Black Friday in July — Lenovo

ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $949 @ Lenovo

A lot of ThinkPads are on sale as part of Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale. However, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $949.99 is the machine you want to get, especially since it's now $50 cheaper than it was on Memorial Day. The config on sale features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The coupon should be added to your cart automatically, but if not — use code "THINKBF" to get this price. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5i: was $1,099 now $989 @ Lenovo

The Legion 5i is Lenovo's 2020 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. It won't break any gaming records with those specs, but it's among the best picks for casual gamers. Use coupon "APEXLEGION" to get this price. View Deal

Black Friday in July — Macy's

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $287 now $199

The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker does it all from steaming and roasting to air frying and broiling. At 30% off, it's one of the best Black Friday in July sales you can get. View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Nova: was $124 now $69 @ Macy's

This 7-in-1 pressure cooker is a must for any home cook. It has 14 one-touch buttons that let you cook everything from ribs to rice. It also has a 6-quart capacity, which makes it great for families. Amazon has the silver model on sale for the same price. This deal ends July 14. View Deal

Black Friday in July — Bose

Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Bose is having a Black Friday in July sale and all of their deals can be found on Amazon. First up is the Bose SoundSport Wireless — a pair of reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. They're currently at their lowest price of the year.View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The excellent Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones are on sale for $299. That's $50 off and one of the best Bose deals we've seen. The Editor's Choice headphones are comfy to wear, provide excellent sound, and offer killer noise-cancelling technology. View Deal

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also offer Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support. The 'phones are currently $20 off, though keep in mind they've been as cheap as $100 off in the past. View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode. It's currently at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: was $259 now $199 @ Amazon

The Bose Home Speaker 300 is a smart speaker with built-in Alexa/Google Assistant and 360-degree sound. It features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2 compatibility. It can be controlled via voice, the Bose app, or its touch controls. It's $60 off and one of the best Black Friday in July sales right now. View Deal

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The Bose Solo 5 is a Bluetooth-enabled soundbar that can boost your TV's audio and wirelessly play tunes from your smartphone or tablet. For a limited time, it's $50 off.View Deal

Black Friday in July — Casper

Casper: 10% off mattresses

Casper is taking 10% off mattresses during its extended July sale. After discount, you'll save up to $299 off Casper's excellent mattresses. Their most popular mattress — The Original — starts at $536 after discount. View Deal

What is Black Friday in July 2020?

Black Friday in July is an annual summer sale designed to mimic Black Friday. Retailers from Dell to Macy's offer sitewide discounts on everything from laptops to kitchen appliances. The deals don't stack up to the real Black Friday deals, but many are solid offers that last through the month.