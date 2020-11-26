Black Friday gaming laptop deal packs RTX 2060 for just $999

Black Friday deals are upon us, which means there's never been a better time to snap up a sweet gaming laptop without breaking the bank.
And good news: we just got wind of one of the best gaming laptop Black Friday deals yet. Currently, you can get the Lenovo Legion 5 for just $999 from Walmart — that's a savings of $400 off the regular ticket price.
Lenovo Legion 5: was $1,399 now $999 @ Walmart.
The Levono Legion 5 packs a lot of power into a sleek black frame, with an Intel Core i7 6-Core procesor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU that will make quick work of whatever games you throw at it.View Deal
It's not often we see an Intel Core i7 CPU paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 for less than $1000, and normally the Lenovo Legion doesn't come anywhere close. However, in one of the best deals we've seen so far, this full-featured gaming laptop just broke that barrier.
On top of its powerful processor and GPU, the Legion 5 also sports a Full HD LED Backlit 15.6" Anti-Glare display, 16 Gigs of DDR4 RAM, and a whopping 512GB of SSD storage.
It's also gets decent sound from twin Harmon Speakers with Dolby Atmos, although seasoned gamers will know to pair it with a gaming headset for a more immersive experience.
Bottom line: the Levono Legion 5 is one of the best mid-range gaming laptops on the market, and today you can get it at nearly 30% for just $999.
