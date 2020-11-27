Black Friday gaming deals: the best prices on Corsair headsets, keyboards, mice, and more

Corsair's accessories are getting some of the best Black Friday gaming deals so far. And that's on everything from mice and keyboards to headsets and computer parts. We've already seen some amazing Black Friday deals on Corsair products, and we expect more to pop up throughout the weekend and on Cyber Monday.
Best Buy has already discounted the wired HS60 Pro Surround headset to $39.99, $30 off the original price of $69.99. You can also get the iCUE 465X RGB Mid-Tower ATX Case for $114.99 at Amazon. Make sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals if you're in the market for a new gaming PC.
HS60 Pro Stereo Headset: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy
We called this headset a "mid-priced master" in our original HS60 Pro review, and it's an even better deal at $30 off. With excellent build quality, outstanding mic clarity, and comfortable design, it's one of the best budget headsets currently available.View Deal
iCUE 465X RGB ATX Case: was $150 now $115 at Amazon
The iCUE 465X RGB Mid-Tower ATX Case offers customizable illumination, removable filters, and space for as many as six fans, two 3.5 inch hard drives, and four 2.5 inch solid state drives. We gave it a near-perfect score in our iCUE 465X RGB Mid-Tower ATX Case review.View Deal
M55 RGB Pro Gaming Mouse: was $36.99 now $24.99 at Target
We called this "one of the best ambidextrous mice on the market" in our M55 RGB Pro Gaming Mouse review, and it was a great value even at its original price of $40. You can't miss this deal if you're looking for a responsive gaming mouse, especially if you're a left-handed gamer.View Deal
2020 Pro Gaming Bundle: was $184.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy
The Corsair Pro Gaming Bundle comes with the K65 LUX RGB keyboard, the ultra-thin MM1150 mousepad, and the M55 RGB Pro Gaming Mouse mentioned above. It's an easy way to upgrade your existing setup or get started with a new gaming PC.View Deal
Corsair Nightsword RGB Mouse: was $80 now $60 at Amazon
The Nightsword RGB Mouse offers precise performance, an ergonomic grip, and customizable weights. It's arguably a step up from the M55 RGB Pro mouse for right-handed gamers, and it's a strong response to the ubiquitous Logitech G502 gaming mouse.
View Deal
HS60 Haptic Stereo Headset: was $130 now $100 at Best Buy
This premium version of the HS60 comes with haptic bass for even more immersive gaming. It's one of the best haptic headsets available in 2020, and an even better deal at just $300.View Deal
