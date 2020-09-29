Black Friday deals are coming much earlier this year — here's why

The week of Thanksgiving has traditionally been the kick off to the holiday shopping season. However, 2020 has not been your typical year. From the pandemic to a delayed Amazon Prime Day, retailers are preparing for what could be another unprecedented surge in online shopping — Black Friday 2020.

"I think we can expect an increase of at least 30% for the peak festive trading season, but if stores have to close this might push to 50%," said IMRG's Andy Mulcahy in a BBC interview. (IMRG is the UK's online retail association). Earlier in the year, we saw Amazon buckle under high consumer demand, so Mulcahy suggests that consumers spread out their shopping. "If you can spread out your shopping and do quite a lot of it in November, maybe even a bit of it now, then that would really help."

By spreading our your purchases you're preventing a massive surge in demand and thereby alleviating pressure from retailers and shipping companies.

Retailers will kick off deals in October

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Walmart, Target, and Overstock are just a handful of the nation's top retailers that are planning massive sales for October. Meanwhile, Home Depot has stated that it will begin its Black Friday sales on November 1. There are even rumors that Amazon will begin its Black Friday season as early as October 26. (That's before Halloween!)

We're used to seeing early Black Friday sales, but Black Friday 2020 will be completely different. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide as the entire team brings you the season's best deals whether you're shopping for TV deals or mattress deals.