Black Friday deal takes $200 off all DreamCloud hybrid mattresses

November is an excellent month for a mattress makeover. Whether you're shopping for the best mattress or a budget-friendly mattress, Black Friday mattress deals can save you hundreds of dollars or even score you some freebies. For instance, mattress manufacturer DreamCloud has a deal that does both.

Currently, DreamCloud is taking $200 off all mattresses. Plus, get a free bundle worth $399 with every mattress purchase. That's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen this month.

DreamCloud: $200 off + $399 in free gifts

The DreamCloud Black Friday sale is here. Currently, DreamCloud is taking $200 off all mattresses. Plus, get a free $399 bundle with the purchase of any mattress. The bundle includes free pillows, mattress protector, and a luxury sheet set. After discounts, DreamCloud mattresses start at just $599 ($200 off). View Deal

DreamCloud offers two mattress types: the Luxuy Hybrid Mattress (from $599 after discount) and the DreamCloud Premier (from $899 after discount). Both lines offer pressure relief via a combination of memory foam and inner spring coils. However, the Premier line also features a cashmere blend top that offers maximum comfort for the perfect night's sleep. Every DreamCloud mattress is backed with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.

The DreamCloud Black Friday sale ends November 23, so act fast to take advantage of these savings.