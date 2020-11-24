Black Friday deal knocks 35% off top home security camera

There are a lot of Black Friday deals on Amazon products, but some are better than others. This is one of the better deals.
Right now, the Blink Outdoor camera is $64, which is $35 off its regular price of $99. Considering that this camera was released just a few months ago, it's a great deal on one of the best home security cameras for guarding your house.
Blink Outdoor: was $99, now $64 @ Amazon
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally or in the cloud, and has a two-year battery life.View Deal
For those looking for a weather-resistant home security camera under $100, you can't do much better than the Blink Outdoor. It's fully wireless, records very good video in 1080p, and its two AA batteries will last up to two years on a charge. That's excellent.
in our Blink Outdoor review, we also praised its comprehensive app, which lets you create custom motion zones, clip length, and more. While you don't have to sign up for a subscription, it starts at just $3/month to store 60 days of rolling footage in the cloud.
Shop all early Black Friday deals
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Lego, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $229 @ Amazon
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $199 @ Best Buy
- Cleaning supplies: spend $40, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lego: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- LG OLED TV sale: up to $1,000 off @ Best Buy
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart: $299 @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- Purple: up to $400 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $2,500 off all models @ Samsung
- Snacks & health bars: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSDs @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Video games: buy 3 for the price of 2 @ Amazon
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
- Whole turkeys: $1.99/lb. @ Amazon (Prime members)