Best Chromebook Black Friday deals

Chromebooks are already some of the most affordable laptops out there, and now that Black Friday deals are here, there's never been a better time to snag one for cheap.

We've found massive discounts on Google's own devices. Best Buy is selling the Pixel Slate at just $449 ($350 off) while the Pixelbook is $352 off at Best Buy. Another great deal is on Samsung's Chromebook 3, which is selling at Best Buy for just $89.

Chromebook Black Friday deals you can buy now

Acer Chromebook 715: Was $399 now $299 @Walmart

This military-grade laptop is the first Chromebook with a fingerprint reader. It sports a 1080p touchscreen LCD, Core i3-8130U CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB eMMC. It's $100 off, the cheapest price we've seen for this Chromebook. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3: Was $200 now $140 @Amazon

This Samsung Chromebook 3, one of our favorite budget machines, has an Intel Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 16GB SSD, enough horsepower for streaming and working in the cloud. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard, great for accident-prone users.View Deal

Google Pixel Slate (Core m3): Was $799 now $449 @Best Buy

Google's first attempt at a tablet, the Pixel Slate has an elegant design, a sharp 12.3-inch screen and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a charge. This model has an Intel Core m3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C423NA: Was $269 now $239 @Walmart

The Asus C423NA is a stylish Chromebook with an edge-to-edge 14-inch touch display. It also packs a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. At $249, it's $20 off. View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3000: Was $355 now $219 @Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. And the specs are solid for the price, including a Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 16GB SSD and a 11.6-inch HD display.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 315: Was $279 now $191 @Amazon

With its 15.6 HD display, up to 2.4 GHz AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, the Chromebook 314 is perfect for your day-to-day computing. Get it now from Amazon for just $191. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook C330: Was $279 now $179 @Best Buy

This is one of the least expensive 2-in-1 laptops you can buy this holiday season. Originally $279, Best Buy is slicing another $100 off this 11.6-inch budget Chromebook with a MediaTek MT8173c CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage.View Deal

Acer Chromebook R 11: Was $300 now $258 @Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible sports an Intel Celeron N3150 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. You can flip it into tablet, tent, display and laptop mode.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C425: Was $449 now $279 @Walmart

This deal gets you a modern Chromebook at a very low price. Asus' Chromebook C425 flaunts an edge-to-edge 14-inch 1080p display, runs on an Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU with 4GB of RAM and packs a generous 128GB of storage. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: Was $599 now $424 @Amazon

This 2-in-1 has an Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD, as well as two cameras. You can draw on it with the included pen for when it's in tablet mode.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3: Was $299 now $165 @Amazon

This trustworthy but no-frills Chromebook, slightly different from other Chromebook 3s on this page, has an Intel Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM and an 16GB SSD, and weighs just 2.5 pounds. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook S330: Was $299 now $169 @Walmart

This Chromebook features a 14-inch display, 2.1 GHz MediaTek MT8173C CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB hard drive. With a fast start-up and up to 10 hours of battery life, it's quick and reliable. View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 11: Was $299 now $229 @Walmart

As the name suggests, the Acer Spin is a convertible and can transform from a traditional laptop to a tablet. In addition to its 11.6-inch screen, this Chromebook packs an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6": Was 189 now $89 @Best Buy

It doesn't get much cheaper: $100 off what is already one of the least expensive laptops on the market, a low-end Chromebook 3 with an Intel Atom x5 CPU, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage. This Chromebook is a great option for kids. View Deal