Black Adam movie release date, cast, trailer, Dr. Fate actor and more

The Black Adam movie is getting closer to finally being here, and we're excited for this opportunity to see Dwayne Johnson embody a being even more powerful — and just as rambunctious — as his own wrestling persona. That's Teth-Adam, aka Black Adam, a magical being whose origins date back 5,000 years, but arrives in a much-more modern time to tackle the team that pre-dates the Justice League.

But when will we actually see the Black Adam movie? And how much of an anti-hero will he turn out to be? We're digging through comics history and recent press events to spell it all out.

As Johnson has teased out, Black Adam will not exactly be a good guy. The premise of the film, which will show his origins thousands of years ago and then bring him closer to present day, is based around his rebellion against how super-powered beings are supposed to act.

On social media, Johnson wrote that Black Adam "is blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people — but he does it his way."

Black Adam is coming out on July 29, 2022. This is its second release date, after a long window of not having any at all. Johnson originally announced a Dec. 22, 2021 release date in Nov. 2019. Johnson made this announcement with a takeover of Times Square's billboards, which he then shared in a video on social media.

Since then, the Black Adam movie lost its release date, as the COVID-19 pandemic threw movie release dates into a whirlwind of postponements. Now, it appears, the folks behind Black Adam are waiting for everything to be smoothed out before they announce their new — and, hopefully, final — release date.

A post shared by therock (@therock) A photo posted by on

Black Adam movie: Trailer

The current Black Adam movie trailer feels more like an animatic — a series of sketches animated into a video — than a finished trailer. That's because all we have so far is the teaser clip DC issued at its Fandom event (basically the comics publisher's own online Comic-Con). In it, we "meet" Teth-Adam, a citizen of Kahndaq (a fictional African country located near Egypt and Jordan), and one of its shackled and imprisoned citizens — 5,000 years ago. "Now," he narrates, he's free.

Black Adam movie: Dr. Fate casting news

Just this week, The Hollywood Reporter broke news of Pierce Brosnan joining the cast of Black Adam in the role of Doctor Fate. DC Fans will know that Doctor Fate's a founding member of the JSA, so he figures to be one of the chief antagonists matching up against The Rock's Black Adam.

Black Adam movie: Cast

The Black Adam movie's first stages date back to September 2014, when Dwayne Johnson was tapped to play the titular hero. In 2020, casting picked up as Noah Centineo was selected for the role of Justice Society of America character Atom Smasher in July. Then, in September, more JSA positions were filled as Aldis Hodge joined the film as Hawkman, followed by Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone in December. As noted above, Pierce Brosnan signed on in March 2021.

The full, announced cast, is as follows:

Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam | Black Adam

Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson | Doctor Fate

Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall | Hawkman

Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkell |Cyclone

Noah Centineo as Al Rothstein | Atom Smasher

Sarah Shahi in a TBA role

Marwan Kenzari in a TBA role

Black Adam movie: Set photos

The below photo could be a set replicating anywhere in the world, but it's one of our first looks into the world of the Black Adam movie. Stay tuned for more.

📸: Another BLACK ADAM set being built! Filming begins in April! (Source: vanzekin018 on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/FtfsTFKjhDMarch 19, 2021 See more