Birthday VPN deal from NordVPN is giving away up to two years free

We love a bargain here at Tom's Guide, especially when it comes from one of the best VPN providers on the market. NordVPN turned 9 not long ago, and the excellent free gift VPN deal that started a few weeks ago is still active.

While this deal doesn't take any money off the asking price, it does give you the chance to win up to two years free when you sign up to the two-year plan. And, seeing as that comes in at a fairly reasonable $3.71 a month to begin with, there's quite the bargain to be had if you're lucky.

At the top end of the scale is the two years free – essentially doubling the plan you've paid for – but even if you don't bag that, you'll get either one year or one month free. Everyone gets one of the gifts, so even if you only bag an extra month, it's still better than nothing.

Nord's pretty cagey about the actual odds ('the bigger the prize, the rarer it is'), but if you're in need of a top-tier VPN, now's a great time to make your money go further.

NordVPN Birthday Deal: Get 1 month, 1 year, or 2 years FREE

This deal from NordVPN offers better value than usual whatever you draw, and if you’re lucky you could be getting four years for the price of two. If so, that takes the monthly price below $2, which is the best value we’ve ever seen Nord offer. However, you’ll still be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you commit.View Deal

Why is this NordVPN deal so good?

NordVPN is one of the leading VPN services on the market, and delivers a powerful, security-focused experience. While it’s not the cheapest provider, it’s not the most expensive either, and it outclasses some rivals that are more expensive.

However, while not guaranteed, this Birthday Deal offers up to two years extra on your plan, which effectively knocks up to 50% off your bill. Of course, you might only draw one free month, but even then, that works out better value than we’ve seen for a while.

If you’re looking for our top-rated VPN, we’d recommend ExpressVPN. In our testing it outclassed NordVPN in most areas, but at $6.67 a month, it is a little more expensive. For ultimate value, we’d suggest Surfshark, which comes in at an unbelievable $2.49 a month – but if you get lucky with the Cyber Deal, NordVPN will be even cheaper.

So, if you want to see what lady luck is offering at the moment, we think that this NordVPN deal is excellent value. Plus, even if you don’t win big, the worst-case scenario stills offers an extra month free.