Bills vs Dolphins live stream: How to watch NFL week 2 game online

The Bills vs Dolphins live stream features one team that benefited from a bad bounce in their week one match-up and another that saw a shot at a comeback disappear because of one. The Dolphins look to go 2-0, while the Bills set out again for their first win of the season in this NFL live stream.

Bills vs Dolphins channel, start time The Bills vs Dolphins live stream takes place tomorrow (Sunday, Sept. 19).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

If the other team is blocking a punt and running it in for the touchdown, odds are, it's not your day. That was the case for the Bills last week in their 23-16 loss to the Steelers. Forced to go three-and-out early in the fourth quarter and trailing 13-10, the Bills lined-up for a punt. When the ball was snapped, the Steelers blocked the attempt, recovered the ball and ran it in for a 9-yard punt return for a touchdown. The Bills who led by 10 at the half, then trailed by 10 with 9:51 to go in the game.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, an MVP candidate last season, will be looking for a much better performance in Miami than he had in the season opener. Allen completed just 30-of-51 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown. The normally elusive Allen was also sacked 3 times in the loss.

Allen will again have his work cut out for him in this game as the Dolphins defense is coming off a strong performance against the Patriots. Miami held New England to just one touchdown last week and then bent, but didn’t break allowing three field goals. Rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle’s first career touchdown reception early in the third quarter gave the Dolphins a 17-10 lead and Miami’s defense was able to hold off the Pats just enough for the 17-16 win.

Dolphins veteran cornerback Xavien Howard, who led the NFL in interceptions last season, created a clutch game-sealing turnover last Sunday. With Miami leading by only a point, the Patriots drove to the Dolphins’ 11-yard line with 3:35 left in the game. Then Mac Jones handed the ball off to running back Damien Harris and that's when Howard went to work, stripping the ball from Harris and forcing the turnover. When the dust settled, Howard came up with the fumble, ending the Pats’ threat.

The Bills are a 3.5-point favorite against the Dolphins. The over/under is 47.5.

How to watch Bills vs Dolphins live stream from anywhere

Bills vs Dolphins live streams in the US

In the US, Bills vs Dolphins is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 19).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Bills vs Dolphins live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Bills vs Dolphins.

Bills vs Dolphins live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bills vs Dolphins on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bills vs Dolphins live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bills vs Dolphins live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bills vs Dolphins live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.