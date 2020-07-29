Billie Eilish releasing new single My Future — how to stream it

Billie Eilish's My Future release date Billie Eilish's single My Future will drop at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, on major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Billie Eilish's new single "My Future" is dropping tomorrow, which means music lovers are receiving even more goodness just a week after Taylor Swift released her surprise album Folklore.

Eilish announced the release of the new single last Friday and yesterday, the 18-year-old singer shared the teaser art for "My Future." The imagery indicates the song may be as dreamy and pensive as Folklore. These pandemic times seem to have inspired the music industry's top artists.

Eilish first began gaining notice in 2015, when she uploaded the song "Ocean Eyes" to SoundCloud. In 2019, she dropped her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The record went on to win the Grammys for album of the year and best pop vocal album. The sixth single from the album, "Bad Guy," became her first No. 1 single in the U.S. The final single, "Ilomilo" was released in April.

Eilish's new single "My Future" is the first music she's released since February release of her Bond movie theme song "No Time to Die." The song became Eilish's first No. 1 single in the UK.

The singer hasn't indicated if the song is part of Eilish's highly-anticipated sophomore album.

Billie Eilish - “my future” Out Thursday at 4pm PT pic.twitter.com/h7PJqFnM2cJuly 28, 2020

Hopefully, more details will emerge about the making of "My Future," including confirmation that she collaborated once again with her brother Finneas O'Connell, who often co-writes and produces Eilish's music.

In May, Eilish teased the news that she and O'Connell had written a new song together (possibly "My Future"?).

“We wrote a whole song in its entirety — an entire song, which is kind of rare for us. I really love it,” she said. "It was exactly what I needed to say when we wrote it."

Eilish explained that the song was essentially about not having FOMO. "I kind of have this feeling of like, I miss my really close friends, I miss people, of course, I do, but I also at the same time am liking the space," she said. "I'm liking that everybody can kind of grow right now. I hope that people are letting themselves grow instead of just reminiscing and wishing they were with other people."

How to listen to Billie Eilish's My Future

My Future will be available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.