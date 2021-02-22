Billie Eilish and Apple TV Plus announce live event for The World’s A Little Blurry release

This Thursday, Apple and Billie Eilish are throwing a big live stream event online to celebrate the singer-songwriter's new movie on Apple TV Plus. It all begins with an "exclusive stripped down performance" that airs on her YouTube channel, as well as the Apple TV app and the Apple Music app.

It all builds to the film Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, which will give fans the behind the scenes point of view from the famously private artist. The press release for the event refers to the film as "highly intimate," so we're betting fans will tune in for the movie as much as they will the event.

The presentation on YouTube and Apple's apps will also include a pair of interviews with Eilish. One will be conducted by the film's director R.J. Cutler (The September Issue), and the latter takes place between Eilish and Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

To get everyone hyped, Eilish has released a live version of her song "ilomilo," a portion of which appears in the film.

The World's A Little Blurry event release schedule:

February 25 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT: Performance and interviews air on Billie Eilish's YouTube and Apple's Music and TV apps.

Performance and interviews air on Billie Eilish's YouTube and Apple's Music and TV apps. Immediately after: Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry debuts on Apple TV Plus.

We've long thought that Apple's connections with the music industry are one way that it could build up Apple TV Plus. We saw this as a viable path when Apple TV Plus streamed the excellent Beastie Boys Story documentary film.

While the service has had a hit with Ted Lasso, its early years are arguably dwarfed by the other new kid on the block: Disney Plus.