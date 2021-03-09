Big Ten Tournament 2021 live stream, bracket and schedule and how to watch

Big Ten Tournament channels, start time The Big Ten Tournament live streams begin on Wednesday, March 10, on the Big Ten Network. The tournament continues there until Saturday and Sunday, where the semifinals and championship games air on CBS.

The 2021 Big Ten Tournament is starting, following the ACC Tournament's debut, and Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin will all seek to actually win the tournament this year. The previous year's tournament was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and left those teams as co-conference regular-season champions.

Michigan clinched its top seed on Thursday, with a 69-50 win over Michigan State. They will be starting the tournament on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET, facing the victor of the SMU and Maryland game that's taking place on Thursday. The Wolverines last took the title in 2018 over Perdue, and this is its 15th title victory.

Speaking of which, at the bottom of the top four (Illinois and Iowa are 2 and 3) sits Purdue. Their five-game winning streak is the best in the league, and they hope that momentum will help them take a win on Friday afternoon.

Without further ado, here's everything you need to watch the 2021 Big Ten tournament action from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis:

Big Ten Tournament bracket

Just like the ACC tournament, the top-ranked teams only two-day byes, with some teams starting on Friday.

(Image credit: Big Ten)

Big Ten Tournament schedule

The early days of the tournament are exclusive to FS1, and the finals are on Fox.

All times listed below are Eastern Time.

Wednesday, March 10 (Big Ten Network)

Game 1: Northwestern (12) vs. Minnesota (13) @ 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern (12) vs. Minnesota (13) @ 6:30 p.m. Game 2: Penn State (11) vs. Nebraska (14) — 25 min. after game 1

Thursday, March 11 (Big Ten Network)

Game 3: Michigan State (8) vs. Maryland (9) @ 11:30 a.m.

Michigan State (8) vs. Maryland (9) @ 11:30 a.m. Game 4: Ohio State (5) vs. winner of game 1 — 25 min. after game 3

Ohio State (5) vs. winner of game 1 — 25 min. after game 3 Game 5: Rutgers (7) vs. Indiana (10) @ 6:30 p.m. ET

Rutgers (7) vs. Indiana (10) @ 6:30 p.m. ET Game 6: Wisconsin (6) vs. winner of game 2 — 25 min after game 5

Friday, March 12 (Big Ten Network)

Quarterfinal 1: Michigan (1) vs. winner of game 3 @ 11:30 a.m.

Michigan (1) vs. winner of game 3 @ 11:30 a.m. Quarterfinal 2: Purdue (4) vs. winner of game 4 — 25 min. after Quarterfinal 1

Purdue (4) vs. winner of game 4 — 25 min. after Quarterfinal 1 Quarterfinal 3: Illinois (2) vs. winner of game 5 @ 6:30 p.m.

Illinois (2) vs. winner of game 5 @ 6:30 p.m. Quarterfinal 4: Iowa (3) vs. winner of game 6 — 25 min. after Quarterfinal 3

Saturday, March 13 (CBS)

Semifinal 1: Winner of quarterfinal 1 vs. winner of quarterfinal 2 @ 1:00 p.m. ET

Winner of quarterfinal 1 vs. winner of quarterfinal 2 @ 1:00 p.m. ET Semifinal 2: Winner of quarterfinal 3 vs. winner of quarterfinal 4 — 25 min. after Semifinal 1

Sunday, March 14 (CBS) — Championship game

Winner of semifinal 1 vs. winner of semifinal 2 @ 3:30 p.m.

How to watch Big Ten Tournament live streams with a VPN

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get Big Ten Network or CBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Big Ten Tournament live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

View Deal

Big Ten Tournament live streams in the US

In the US, the Big Ten Tournament starts on the Big Ten Network, before moving to CBS for the semifinal and final matches. You can watch it all on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . The full schedule is above.

To get it all on Sling, you'll need Sling Orange ($35 per month) plus the Sports Extra ($11 per month) package, as the ESPN Networks are in the former and the Big Ten Network is in the latter. That's a total of $46 per month, for about 47 channels.

If you have a bigger budget, the Fubo TV starter tier packs all of the above channels (124 in total) for $65 per month. For the three tournaments taking place this weekend, Fubo is the only place for all the games, as it packs CBS.

When March Madness begins in earnest, though, you might be better off with the combination of Sling and Paramount Plus for CBS. Sling gets you TruTV, TBS and TNT, which aren't on Fubo.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all many sports live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $35 per month Sling Orange package, plus the $11 per month Sports Extra package, gives you what you need to watch it all.View Deal

Big Ten Tournament live streams in the US

In the US, the Big Ten Tournament starts on the Big Ten Network, before moving to CBS for the semifinals and championship game. You can watch all of those games on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . The full schedule is above.

When March Madness begins in earnest, though, you might be better off with the combination of Sling and Paramount Plus for CBS. Sling gets you TruTV, TBS and TNT, which aren't on Fubo.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all many sports live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Big Ten Tournament live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find the Big Ten Network in UK streaming services. ESPN Player (£9.99 per month or £69.99 annually) may also be of help.

Big Ten Tournament live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the college basketball games will be airing on TSN, but we can see it has some ACC games. Completists without a way to watch the games, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.