Big Samsung Unbox and Discover event teases MicroLED and the future of TVs

As Samsung continues to adjust to a world without in-person launch events for products like TVs, a steady stream of announcements and virtual events have been announced. The next, on March 2nd, is called Unbox and Discover and will be streamed live on Samsung's website and YouTube.

The invitation doesn't tell us much, but it does say "Unbox new screens inspired by you. Discover new ways to enjoy your lifestyle."

A Samsung news release teases a little more, "Samsung will share its vision for how the company’s latest innovative products are set to redefine the role of the TV through cutting-edge technologies, beautiful design and impactful partnerships."

(Image credit: Samsung)

The March 2nd event is called Unbox and Discover, a clear play on Samsung Unpacked, events that focus on Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets. If the format is similar, then we would expect not only a showcase of the newest TVs, but also plenty of new details about TV technology Samsung plans to introduce for 2021, such as micro-LED and NeoQLED.

Beyond that, Samsung TVs feature a range of capabilities and improvements every year, and we expect details about many of these smart functions and audio visual enhancements.

The focus on screens suggest that this will be a show about TVs, but Samsung's range of office and gaming monitors will likely make an appearance as well. There's also a high likelihood that we'll see some TV-adjacent products, such as the new Samsung soundbars .

(Image credit: Samsung)

The reference to lifestyle on the invitation could also suggest a greater focus on Samsung's Lifestyle TVs – design-focused models such as The Frame, The Serif, or the mobile-focused rotating Sero TV.

But even for standard models such as the 8K and 4K Neo QLED lineup, there's still plenty we don't know. Sure, we've had official announcements , pre-order listings and even unofficial leaks of model numbers , but Samsung definitely has more in store, with refinements to their smart TV software, improved video processing, added fitness and social features and more.

Whatever comes on March 2nd, we expect to learn a lot about Samsung's latest TV technologies and the 2021 lineup of Smart TVs.