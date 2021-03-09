Big East Tournament 2021 live stream, bracket and schedule and how to watch

Big East Tournament channels, start time The Big East Tournament live streams begin on Wednesday, March 10, on FS1. The tournament continues on FS1 until the finals air on Fox on Saturday, March 13.

The 2021 Big East Tournament is about to start, following the ACC Tournament's debut, and nobody's shocked to see Villanova in the driver's seat. But while the Wildcats are in the #1 slot that everyone expects them to hold, this title win doesn't look as easy on paper.

That's because Villanova is not at all close to full health. Guard Collin Gillespie was knocked out with a knee injury, and then this past Saturday the team got bit by the injury bug again. This time, it's Justin Moore — the team's third-leading scorer — who has been downed with an ankle injury.

Then the troubles at the top continue, as 2-seeded Creighton is missing coach Greg McDermott — suspended for the tone-deaf use of the word 'plantation' in a backstage speech to the team. So, with the top two seeds dealing with their own issues, this tournament is potentially wide open for surprises.

So, look down just one ranking, to UConn. The No. 3 seeded team is doing well at the moment, with a four-game winning streak. And the Huskies are playing with potential on the line: a strong performance here could bring them up from the No. 8 NCAA Tournament spot they're expected to get.

Without further ado, here's everything you need to watch the Big East 2021 tournament action from Madison Square Garden:

Big East Tournament bracket

Unlike the ACC tournament, the top-ranked teams only get one-day byes, and there are only three teams skipping Wednesday's play at that. As we mentioned, UConn is a team to look out for, but the more we look at this bracket the more we realize that it's going to take a lot of the top-seeded Villanova to not emerge from the top half of the bracket.

See you at @TheGarden. #BIGEASThoops x #MarchToMSG pic.twitter.com/vfT3W61a67March 7, 2021 See more

Big East Tournament schedule

The early days of the tournament are exclusive to FS1, and the finals are on Fox.

All times listed below are Eastern Time.

Round 1: Wednesday, March 10 (FS1)

Game 1: Marquette (8) vs. Georgetown (9) @ 3 p.m.

Marquette (8) vs. Georgetown (9) @ 3 p.m. Game 2: Xavier (7) vs. Butler (10) @ 6 p.m.

Xavier (7) vs. Butler (10) @ 6 p.m. Game 3: Providence (6) vs. DePaul (11) @ 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 11 (FS1)

Game 4: Villanova (1) vs. game 1 winner @ noon

Villanova (1) vs. game 1 winner @ noon Game 5: St. John's (4) vs. No. 5 Seton Hall (5) @ 3 p.m.

St. John's (4) vs. No. 5 Seton Hall (5) @ 3 p.m. Game 6: Creighton (2) vs. game 2 winner @ 6 p.m.

Creighton (2) vs. game 2 winner @ 6 p.m. Game 7: UConn (3) vs. game 3 winner @ 9 p.m.

Semifinals: Friday, March 12 (FS1)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. game 5 winner @ 6 p.m.

Game 4 winner vs. game 5 winner @ 6 p.m. Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. game 7 winner @ 9 p.m.

Championship game: Saturday, March 13 (Fox)

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. game 9 winner @ 6:30 p.m.

How to watch Big East Tournament live streams with a VPN

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FS1 or Fox where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Big East Tournament live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Big East Tournament live streams in the US

In the US, the Big East Tournament starts on FS1 Network, before moving to FOX for the finals game. You can watch all of those games on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV . The full schedule is above.

To get it all on Sling, you'll need Sling Orange+ Blue ($50 per month) package to get FS1 and Fox. If you have a bigger budget, the Fubo TV starter tier packs both of the above channels (and 124 in total) for $65 per month. For the three tournaments taking place this week, Fubo is the only place for all the games, as it packs CBS.

When March Madness begins in earnest, though, you might be better off with the combination of Sling and Paramount Plus for CBS. Sling gets you TruTV, TBS and TNT, which aren't on Fubo.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all many sports live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package, gives you the entire Big East conference.View Deal

Big East Tournament live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find the Big East Network in UK streaming services. ESPN Player (£9.99 per month or £69.99 annually) may also be of help.

Big East Tournament live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the college basketball games will be airing on TSN, but we can see it has some ACC games. Completists without a way to watch the games, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.