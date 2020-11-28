Big deal — save up to $300 on a Pixel 4a 5G at Google

The Pixel 4a 5G gives you a low-cost way of experiencing 5G connectivity. And if you've got an iPhone to trade in, a Black Friday deal at Google's online store lets you pick up a Pixel 4a 5G for even less.

Normally, Google's new 5G phone costs $499. But as part of a Black Friday sale running through the weekend, Google will drop the price by as much as $300, letting you get the Pixel 4a 5G starting at $199.

Pixel 4a 5G: was $399 now $199 @ Google

To get a discount on the Pixel 4a 5G's $499 price, just trade in an iPhone or other device when you buy the phone from Google. You could save up to $300, lowering the cost of your phone to $199.

Just how much your new phone will cost depends on the condition and model of the device you're trading in. Even though it's specifically highlighting iPhones, Google says other phones can qualify for a trade-in discount, too.

In many ways, the Pixel 4a 5G is the 5G phone to get from Google, as it runs on the same Snapdragon 765G chipset that powers the more expensive Pixel 5 while also featuring the same dual camera setup. The only thing you're really giving up is a faster refresh rate, though the Pixel 4a 5G has a larger screen. In our Pixel 4a 5G review, we found that Google's less expensive 5G phone produced great photos that measure up well against those from pricier phones.

