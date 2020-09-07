Best Wayfair Labor Day sales in 2020

The Wayfair Labor Day sales event is finally here with discounts that take up to 70% off a wide range of home goods. The sales range from bedroom furniture to home office chairs, so you're bound to find something on your shopping list.

Our favorite discounts in the Wayfair Labor Day sales event happen to be on kitchen appliances and utensils. Wayfair is taking up to 70% off all kitchen items with big price drops on cookware sets, Dutch ovens, and everyday kitchen accessories like spatulas and cast iron skillets.

We're also seeing a lot of Wayfair Labor Day sales on mattresses. Labor Day mattress sales are one of the holiday's biggest draws and Wayfair has plenty of discounts on bedding and mattresses. But you'll have to act fast as many of the best deals are one-day only.

Best Wayfair Labor Day sales

Groff Weighted Blanket: was $111 now $30 @ Wayfair

This cotton weighted blanket is designed to give you the best night's sleep possible. Its new design includes smaller pockets, reinforced stitching, and increased filling to keep your beads from shifting. It's available in various colors with weight ranging from 7 lbs to 30 lbs. Prices start at just $30. View Deal

Ergonomic Task Chair: was $249 now $72 @ Wayfair

Home office furniture usually doesn't see big discounts on Labor Day. That's why we're excited about this home office clearance sale at Wayfair. The retailer is taking up to 70% off office chairs, standing desks, and more. The Halverson Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair, for instance, is 71% off. But hurry; it's selling out fast! View Deal

Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit: was $279 now $109 @ Wayfair

Cooler weather will be here before you know it. Fortunately, the Wayfair Labor Day sales event has multiple outdoor fire pits on sale. For instance, you can get the Izzo Steel Wood-Burning Fire Pit for just $109 after a massive 61% off discount. View Deal

Dash Ice Cream Maker: was $39 now $29 @ Wayfair

It's always ice cream season when you have the Dash 1-quart Ice Cream Maker in your household. The automatic machine makes the perfect bowl of sherbert, sorbet, or ice cream. It's currently 25% off and on sale for just $29. View Deal

Bushwick Platform Bed: was $269 now $179 @ Wayfair

As part of the Wayfair Labor Day sales event, the retailer is slashing the price of various mattresses. For instance, you can get the Bushwick Platform Bed (Full) for $179. (The queen model is just $20 more). That's one of the least-expensive mattresses we've seen this Labor Day holiday. View Deal

Rachel Ray Cookware Set: was $240 now $139 @ Wayfair

This 13-piece non-stick cookware set includes a saucepan, 3 frying pans, sauté pan, Dutch oven, and more. It's one of the best kitchen deals in the Wayfair Labor Day sales event. View Deal

