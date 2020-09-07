Best Wayfair Labor Day sales in 2020

The Wayfair Labor Day sales event is finally here with discounts that take up to 70% off a wide range of home goods. The sales range from bedroom furniture to home office chairs, so you're bound to find something on your shopping list.
Our favorite discounts in the Wayfair Labor Day sales event happen to be on kitchen appliances and utensils. Wayfair is taking up to 70% off all kitchen items with big price drops on cookware sets, Dutch ovens, and everyday kitchen accessories like spatulas and cast iron skillets.
We're also seeing a lot of Wayfair Labor Day sales on mattresses. Labor Day mattress sales are one of the holiday's biggest draws and Wayfair has plenty of discounts on bedding and mattresses. But you'll have to act fast as many of the best deals are one-day only.
Looking for more deals? Make sure to check out our complete guide to today's best Labor Day sales.
Best Wayfair Labor Day sales
- Home office furniture: up to 71% off chairs and desks
- Decorative pillows/blankets: deals from $8
- Living room furniture: up to 60% off couches/sofas
- Cookware sets & utensils: deals from $13
- Bedroom furniture: 60% off mattresses
- Pet furniture & accessories: deals from $20
- shop the entire Wayfair sales event
Groff Weighted Blanket: was $111 now $30 @ Wayfair
This cotton weighted blanket is designed to give you the best night's sleep possible. Its new design includes smaller pockets, reinforced stitching, and increased filling to keep your beads from shifting. It's available in various colors with weight ranging from 7 lbs to 30 lbs. Prices start at just $30. View Deal
Ergonomic Task Chair: was $249 now $72 @ Wayfair
Home office furniture usually doesn't see big discounts on Labor Day. That's why we're excited about this home office clearance sale at Wayfair. The retailer is taking up to 70% off office chairs, standing desks, and more. The Halverson Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair, for instance, is 71% off. But hurry; it's selling out fast! View Deal
Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit: was $279 now $109 @ Wayfair
Cooler weather will be here before you know it. Fortunately, the Wayfair Labor Day sales event has multiple outdoor fire pits on sale. For instance, you can get the Izzo Steel Wood-Burning Fire Pit for just $109 after a massive 61% off discount. View Deal
Dash Ice Cream Maker: was $39 now $29 @ Wayfair
It's always ice cream season when you have the Dash 1-quart Ice Cream Maker in your household. The automatic machine makes the perfect bowl of sherbert, sorbet, or ice cream. It's currently 25% off and on sale for just $29. View Deal
Bushwick Platform Bed: was $269 now $179 @ Wayfair
As part of the Wayfair Labor Day sales event, the retailer is slashing the price of various mattresses. For instance, you can get the Bushwick Platform Bed (Full) for $179. (The queen model is just $20 more). That's one of the least-expensive mattresses we've seen this Labor Day holiday. View Deal
Rachel Ray Cookware Set: was $240 now $139 @ Wayfair
This 13-piece non-stick cookware set includes a saucepan, 3 frying pans, sauté pan, Dutch oven, and more. It's one of the best kitchen deals in the Wayfair Labor Day sales event. View Deal
Shop more Labor Day discounts
- Adidas: 25% off sitewide via "SALE25"
- Adorama: up to $300 off Apple, Nikon, more
- Amazon: deals on supplies, backpacks, tech
- Amerisleep: 30% off any mattress
- Apple: buy a Mac/iPad, get free AirPods
- Best Buy: up to $1,200 off LG OLED TVs
- Casper: up to 60% off bedding and sheets
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off Chill mattress
- Dell: up to $1,025 off XPS and Alienware gaming rigs
- Forever 21: Summer sale deals from $1
- HP: laptops on sale from $419
- Lands' End: up to 75% off online orders
- Lenovo: up to 65% off ThinkPads, Yoga, and IdeaPads
- Macy's: 25% off backpacks from Nine West, The North Face, more
- MS Store: up to $400 off laptops
- Nectar: $400 off the Nectar mattress + $399 free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off everything
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers and apparel
- Office Depot: save on office chairs, desks, paper
- Old Navy: 50% off jeans and tees
- Purple: up to $350 off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Saatva: $200 off mattress purchases of $1,000
- Staples: school supplies from 97 cents
- Tempur-Pedic: $300 off Tempur-breeze, $200 off Tempur-Adapt mattresses
- Zappos: save on sneakers, backpacks, more