The best TVs of CES 2022 so far — LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL and more

This year’s best TVs are being announced at CES 2022. LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL and Hisense have all launched their latest home entertainment lineups, giving customers dozens of new sets to consider.

The best TVs of CES 2022 so far span all sizes and technologies, from the first 42-inch OLED TV to a 98-inch Mini LED screen under $8,000. MicroLED, QD-OLED, OLED evo and Neo QLED are all represented, making this one of the most competitive roundups of TV innovation we can remember. OLED isn’t the only panel worth getting excited about anymore.

All the best TV brands are also emphasizing smart features and gaming in 2022, making it easier to find content and streamline the experience of navigating gameplay when you hook up your next-gen console. From combined gaming setting menus to 144Hz refresh rates, there’s never been a better case to play via a TV instead of a gaming monitor.

While price and availability information is limited for the sets below, we still know plenty to call out the CES 2022 TV frontrunners. Here are the best TVs of CES 2022 so far.

LG G2 with OLED evo G (97-inch)

(Image credit: LG)

A 97-inch OLED anyone? The LG G2 Gallery Series with OLED evo G features the company’s largest OLED TV ever. Perched on the top-shelf, the G2 follows up the LG G1 OLED TV we reviewed last year with an improved version of OLED evo. The G2 has dedicated heat-dissipation technology that lets the panels get brighter without causing the dreaded OLED burn-in.

The LG G2 OLED will maintain the Gallery Series’s beautifully svelte chassis and near-bezel less effect, designed for a flush wall mount fit for an art museum. Better yet, the set can transform into a digital art display with an elevated ambient mode. And like the other LG 2022 TVs, the LG G2 OLED TV comes with 7.1.2 channel sound, a complete HDMI 2.1 port array and the latest upscaling Alpha 9 Gen 5 Processor 4K.

LG C2 OLED TV (42-inch)

(Image credit: Future)

On the other end of the size spectrum, the 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV is the company’s smallest-ever OLED panel. The new OLED size option bridges the gap between TV and gaming monitor, delivering a configuration that's just as suited for watching movies as it is partnering with your game console.

Though the LG C2 OLED will skip on the OLED evo panel coming to the larger sizes in the C2 series, it gets all the new gaming features. LG’s Game Optimizer menu improves in 2022 with a Dark Room Mode to help with eye health during long hours of gaming in lowlight conditions. A sport gaming preset will join the FPS, RPG and other Game Optimizer presets, too. And LG continues to support Nvidia GSync, the Nvidia GeForce Now beta, AMD FreeSync and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR.)

Samsung MicroLED TV (89-inches)

(Image credit: Samsung)

It wouldn’t be CES with a new Samsung MicroLED TV. Size is also MicroLED’s big story, now coming in a configuration that might actually fit in your living room. The new 89-inch MicroLED TV will use micron-scale LED pixels to deliver a 4K picture with precision lighting and unbeatable color. MicroLED offers many of the same benefits of OLED, like true blacks and pixel-level lighting, while promising even better color and longevity.

Compared to all the Samsung 2022 TV technologies, the 2022 Samsung MicroLED display promises improved audio experiences with Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Pro, which projects audio to match the movement of on-screen action. Samsung’s new MicroLED TV claims to come bezel-free, too.

Samsung The Frame with Neo QLED

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s lifestyle TV lineup can be hit or miss, but the flagship The Frame remained popular enough to earn a major refresh this year. Not only does it come with the Neo QLED panel launched in 2021, but it features a new matte, anti-glare display that should make you forget it’s a TV — not a framed work of art — when it's on standby. The Frame 2022 should also improve the illusion of paper and canvas textures expected from real art, camouflaging the TV with museum-rivaling masterpieces.

Of course, The Frame 2022 is not just an art frame but a full-featured Samsung smart TV, with all the apps and services of a standard Samsung 4K TV. It comes in sizes ranging from 32- to 85-inches.

Sony A95K QD-OLED

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony is challenging Samsung with its own QD-OLED TV in the Sony 2022 TV lineup preparing to come to market. Thanks to XR Triluminos Max color processing, Sony claims the Sony A95K QD-OLED can display the full spectrum of colors even in the brightest scenes by eliminating the need to incorporate a white phosphor layer. The enhancement to color diffusion also benefits off-angle viewing. Think of it like an OLED-based RGB display, though we’re interested in comparing OLED and QD-OLED side-by-side to determine any noticeable differences.

The A95K has multiple positioning options with a versatile stand, plus support for the Sony Bravia Cam and 4 HDMI ports (2 of which are HDMI 2.1.) This set also ships with VRR out-the-box and supports 4K gaming at 120Hz refresh rates.

TCL XL Collection QLED TV (98-inch)

(Image credit: TCL)

The 98-inch TCL XL Collection QLED TV is among the few best TVs of CES 2022 we actually have price information about. The company said the massive TV will cost less than $8,000. That's not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but it should be more affordable than giant sets from TCL’s more high-end competitors. When it comes to bringing the theater experience to your living room, the TCL XL Collection continues to deliver.

TCL hasn’t released much in terms of specs, but we do know it has four HDMI ports and will run Google TV. Last year we witnessed TCL launch the first TV with Google TV built in , but it suffered some software problems with the first wave of 5-Series and 6-Series Google TV models. But having rolled out a fix, TCL isn’t letting the snag stop plans to expand Google TV to the most exciting TV in its lineup.

Hisense U8H Mini LED TV

(Image credit: Hisense)

The Hisense U8H Mini LED TV features mini-LED backlighting, meaning expanded local dimming control for deeper blacks and richer HDR colors. It upgrades the Hisense U8G Android TV with better brightness (allegedly) and will feature IMAX Enhanced and FilmMaker Modes. Hisense’s U8 series hits a sweet spot of price and performance, so we’re definitely curious how much the new 75-inch screen size option will cost. It’ll probably be the best TV of CES 2022 that comes in a big option you can actually afford.

What else? Like other top-tier Hisense 2022 TVs, the U8H will feature quantum dot technology, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ and Game Mode Pro, a feature that aims to lower input latency. Hisense is joining TCL in powering sets with the Google TV smart TV software, which should elevate the Android TV experience we’ve come to expect from Hisense TVs.