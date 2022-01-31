The best Super Bowl VPN deals in 2022

If you're planning on catching a Super Bowl live stream but haven't got access to your chosen streaming site, bagging yourself the best VPN could be a quick and easy way to save cash and watch the Big One.

If, say, you're from the US but you're out of the country, you'll need to virtually change your location to access the Super Bowl coverage on NBC you pay for. The same goes for Brits abroad who won't be able to watch the free BBC coverage. Using a VPN is perfect for this.

Our top overall pick is our favorite VPN, ExpressVPN. Coming out on top in just about every test in our review process, it's fast, effective, and great for streaming. Plus, you can now bag 3 months FREE with this exclusive deal.

Our top-rated cheap VPN is Surfshark, and if you're happy to sign up for 2 years, you can get an incredible price of just $2.30 a month (which includes 2 free months).

A great cheap monthly VPN offer comes courtesy of ProtonVPN – for just $10 you'll be able to bag a month of its Plus plan. However, signing up for longer drops the price substantially, so that's well worth considering.

BEST SUPER BOWL VPN DEALS TODAY

ExpressVPN | 12 months + 3 FREE | $6.67/mo | 49% off

It's not the cheapest, but it really is the best. With great speeds, intuitive apps and over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, ExpressVPN does everything you could want a VPN to do. Plus, an exclusive discount for Tom's Guide readers adds three free months onto any 12-month plan.

Surfshark | 2 years + 2 FREE | $2.30/mo | 81% off

Surfshark's a top-quality VPN that offers great value without sacrificing performance or streaming ability. If you're happy to sign up for 2 years, you'll get 2 months absolutely free, working out at an incredible $2.30 a month. You'll also have a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out risk-free.

Featured deal PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13/mo with code TECH15 | 88% off

If you're after VPN cover for as little as possible, this unbelievable Super Bowl VPN deal from PureVPN is perfect. While it can't quite match the very best providers, PureVPN is quite capable of unblocking streaming services, meaning it'll get you Super Bowl access for incredibly cheap – at just $1.13 a month, you can't go wrong.

ProtonVPN| 1 month - 2 years | from $6.63 a month

ProtonVPN's longer plans don't offer such massive discounts as some others, but if you're after a single month of cover it's just about the best choice. Second only to ExpressVPN in terms of streaming performance it's super reliable, and has tons of extra privacy features. You can sign up for a month for just $10.

NordVPN | 68% off | $3.71/month

Nord's current deal isn't quite as impressive as the offers we've seen from the provider in previous months, but for one of the very best services out there it's still great value. It's verified zero-logging, super fast, is great for streaming, and also offers a 30-day money back guarantee – well worth checking out at just $3.71 a month.

Private Internet Access | 3 years + 3 months FREE | $2.03/mo | 83% off

Private Internet Access is a well-respected VPN which ranks a respectable 5th on our full list of the very best, with some nifty features like a kill switch, split tunneling, and even port forwarding. However, the price is the biggest draw right now, and at just $2.03 a month, it's an absolute steal.

CyberGhost | 3 years + 3 FREE | $2.15/mo | 83% off

If you're happy to commit for a bit longer to get a better price, this 3-year deal from CyberGhost offers mega value. It's great for streaming, has tons of features, and at just $2.15 a month on the 3-year plan, plus 3 months FREE, it's not to be sniffed at.

Why do I need a Super Bowl VPN? If you're in the US, NBC is broadcasting Super Bowl LVI, meaning that if you don't have cable you'll need to watch on a platform like Peacock or Sling TV. It's likely that you do have some way of getting NBC – but if you're out of the country you'll find you can't watch, even if you're a paying customer. By using a VPN, you'll be able to trick the streaming sites into thinking you're back in the US, and subsequently be able to watch the big game. Football fans in the UK have it even better, with the BBC broadcasting the Super Bowl for free. Again, though, if you're not in the UK at the time, you won't be able to watch without using a UK VPN to change your location.

