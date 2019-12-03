The best PS4 Cyber Monday deals of 2019 are here this week. So if you're looking to buy a new PS4 or PS4 pro, expand your PS4 game library or simply grab some controllers and accessories, now's the time to do it. We've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals on PS4 consoles, games, controllers, headsets, and more.

The killer $199 PS4 "Only on PlayStation" bundle, which features a PS4 Slim and three hit games, has been going in and out of stock all week. (At the time of writing, it's out of stock, but you should refresh the page anyway and double-check.) Also, 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions are just $39 on eBay.

Standout PS4 software sales include The Last of Us Remastered for $10 at Amazon and God of War at Best Buy for $10. If you haven't played these, now is the time. And there are plenty of great deals on third-party games as well, including Judgment for $25.

Remember: the PS5 should be out around this time next year, which is why the six-year-old PS4 is cheaper than ever. It's worth noting that all PS4 games (and PSVR headsets) you buy now will carry over to the next generation, as Sony has confirmed that the PS5 will be backwards compatible.

Here are the best PS4 Cyber Monday deals on PS4 consoles, accessories, games and more.

Top 5 PS4 Cyber Monday deals right now

PS4 Cyber Monday deals right now

PS4 console deals

Sony Only on PlayStation PS4 Bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

This bundle includes a 1TB PS4 console, a PS4 Dual Shock 4 wireless controller, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition games.View Deal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro Bundle: was $399.99 now $299.99 @ Best Buy

The deal is going fast, but if you're in the market for a new PlayStation 4 Pro and a triple-A game, take advantage of this low price on Sony's bundle. Gamestop also offers this Xbox One deal.

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Console: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

The PS4 Pro is Sony's 4K-capable gaming console. It's also the only console out there that offers VR support. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the more premium of Sony's PS4 models, so it's well worth the plunge for those who have been on the fence.View Deal

Sony Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR PS VR Bundle: was $299 now $199.99 @ Best Buy

PlayStation VR delivers you to an immersive virtual reality gaming experience. This bundle includes a PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation camera, PlayStation VR Move controllers, Blood & Truth disc, and Everybody's Golf VR game voucher.View Deal

PlayStation Plus deals

PlayStation Plus 12-month membership: was $59 now $39 @ eBay

If you want to play online, you'll need a PlayStation Plus membership. It also gets you online cloud saves, and two complimentary games each month. The subscription usually costs $60 per year, but you can get it for $40 on eBay.View Deal

PS4 game deals

God of War PS4: was $20 now $10 @ Best Buy

Sony's breathtaking God of War reboot is one of the best PlayStation games ever made, and can be had for half price right now.View Deal

Judgment: was $59.99 now $24.99 @ Best Buy

Judgment is a Yakuza spin-off with a detective slant, meaning quirkiness and drama abound. For $25, it packs a lot of memorable content worth exploring.

View Deal

Days Gone: was $39.99 now $19.99 @ Best Buy

Zombies, motorcycles and actor Sam Witwer take Days Gone's decent framework and turn it into a surprisingly engaging sandbox experience. For $20, it's an experience worth picking up.View Deal

Shenmue III: was $59.99 now $34.99 @ Amazon

The epic third installment in the beloved cult franchise, Shenmue III picks up right where its predecessor left off 17 years ago on the original Xbox, rejoining Ryo on his journey to exact revenge on his father's murderer. At $20 off, this is the perfect time to grab this just-released title. And don't worry if you're fuzzy on the plot of the first entries — there's a handy recap film to get you up to speed.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: was $59.99 now $15.99 @ Best Buy

This Cyber Monday, go back in time to Ancient Greece for only $15. Assassin's Creed Odyssey is a massive game that oozes polish and big-budget money, so for visuals enthusiasts and budding historians, it's probably worth its current asking price.View Deal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: was $59.99 now $44.99 @ Best Buy

This Walmart-exclusive Modern Warfare deal gets you Activision's hit first-person shooter for $10 off as well as a 3-hour double-XP boost for leveling up fast in-game.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4: was $49.99 now $29.99 @ Best Buy

MK11 is the biggest, bloodiest, and best Mortal Kombat yet. This latest installment of the series features an overhauled fighting engine and an immersive story mode. View Deal

PS4 accessory deals

PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (Black): was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

The Sony PS4 DualShock 4 wireless features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (Electric Purple): was $59 now $38 @ Best Buy

The DualShock 4 features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.View Deal

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset: was $79.99 now $39.99 @ Best Buy

The Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 300 provides excellent sound for a wide variety of games. You can get it now for $40 off at Best Buy. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Gaming Headset: was $150 now $99.99 @ Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 has been our favorite gaming headset at Tom's Guide for years, combining a comfortable design with excellent sound quality and incredible versatility. This deal knocks more than $50 off its retail price.View Deal

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset: was $99 now $71 @ Amazon

With stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound built-in, the Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset puts you in the game. An array of hidden noise-canceling microphones let you chat with friends during multi-player gameplay.View Deal

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy

Logitech's G29 is a great all-around force feedback wheel that will add a whole new level of realism to driving simulators like GT Sport and F1 2019. It also works on PS3 and PC, and it's $200 off right now.View Deal

PowerA PS4 Charging Station: was $14 now $9 @ Best Buy

The PowerA PS4 Charging Station keeps your Dual Shock 4 powered. You can get one now for just $9.99 at Best Buy. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal