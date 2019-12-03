The best PS4 Cyber Monday deals of 2019 are here this week. So if you're looking to buy a new PS4 or PS4 pro, expand your PS4 game library or simply grab some controllers and accessories, now's the time to do it. We've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals on PS4 consoles, games, controllers, headsets, and more.
The killer $199 PS4 "Only on PlayStation" bundle, which features a PS4 Slim and three hit games, has been going in and out of stock all week. (At the time of writing, it's out of stock, but you should refresh the page anyway and double-check.) Also, 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions are just $39 on eBay.
Standout PS4 software sales include The Last of Us Remastered for $10 at Amazon and God of War at Best Buy for $10. If you haven't played these, now is the time. And there are plenty of great deals on third-party games as well, including Judgment for $25.
Remember: the PS5 should be out around this time next year, which is why the six-year-old PS4 is cheaper than ever. It's worth noting that all PS4 games (and PSVR headsets) you buy now will carry over to the next generation, as Sony has confirmed that the PS5 will be backwards compatible.
Here are the best PS4 Cyber Monday deals on PS4 consoles, accessories, games and more.
Top 5 PS4 Cyber Monday deals right now
- PS4 Pro with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: was $399 now $299 @ GameStop
- PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: was $59 now $38
- God of War: was $20 now $10
- PlayStation Plus 12-month membership: was $59 now $39
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: was $20 now $10 @ Best Buy
PS4 Cyber Monday deals right now
PS4 console deals
Sony Only on PlayStation PS4 Bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy
This bundle includes a 1TB PS4 console, a PS4 Dual Shock 4 wireless controller, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition games.View Deal
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro Bundle: was $399.99 now $299.99 @ Best Buy
The deal is going fast, but if you're in the market for a new PlayStation 4 Pro and a triple-A game, take advantage of this low price on Sony's bundle. Gamestop also offers this Xbox One deal.
Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Console: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart
The PS4 Pro is Sony's 4K-capable gaming console. It's also the only console out there that offers VR support. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the more premium of Sony's PS4 models, so it's well worth the plunge for those who have been on the fence.View Deal
Sony Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR PS VR Bundle: was $299 now $199.99 @ Best Buy
PlayStation VR delivers you to an immersive virtual reality gaming experience. This bundle includes a PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation camera, PlayStation VR Move controllers, Blood & Truth disc, and Everybody's Golf VR game voucher.View Deal
PlayStation Plus deals
PlayStation Plus 12-month membership: was $59 now $39 @ eBay
If you want to play online, you'll need a PlayStation Plus membership. It also gets you online cloud saves, and two complimentary games each month. The subscription usually costs $60 per year, but you can get it for $40 on eBay.View Deal
PS4 game deals
God of War PS4: was $20 now $10 @ Best Buy
Sony's breathtaking God of War reboot is one of the best PlayStation games ever made, and can be had for half price right now.View Deal
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: was $20 now $9.99 @ Best Buy
Robot dinosaurs; archery; a vast open world; this game has everything. And $10 for everything isn't a bad deal.View Deal
Judgment: was $59.99 now $24.99 @ Best Buy
Judgment is a Yakuza spin-off with a detective slant, meaning quirkiness and drama abound. For $25, it packs a lot of memorable content worth exploring.
View Deal
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: was $59.99 now $24.99 @ Best Buy
This brutally challenging action-RPG is one of the hottest games of 2019, and a must-have at this price.View Deal
Days Gone: was $39.99 now $19.99 @ Best Buy
Zombies, motorcycles and actor Sam Witwer take Days Gone's decent framework and turn it into a surprisingly engaging sandbox experience. For $20, it's an experience worth picking up.View Deal
Shenmue III: was $59.99 now $34.99 @ Amazon
The epic third installment in the beloved cult franchise, Shenmue III picks up right where its predecessor left off 17 years ago on the original Xbox, rejoining Ryo on his journey to exact revenge on his father's murderer. At $20 off, this is the perfect time to grab this just-released title. And don't worry if you're fuzzy on the plot of the first entries — there's a handy recap film to get you up to speed.View Deal
Assassin's Creed Odyssey: was $59.99 now $15.99 @ Best Buy
This Cyber Monday, go back in time to Ancient Greece for only $15. Assassin's Creed Odyssey is a massive game that oozes polish and big-budget money, so for visuals enthusiasts and budding historians, it's probably worth its current asking price.View Deal
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: was $59.99 now $44.99 @ Best Buy
This Walmart-exclusive Modern Warfare deal gets you Activision's hit first-person shooter for $10 off as well as a 3-hour double-XP boost for leveling up fast in-game.View Deal
LEGO Harry Potter for PS4: was $49.88 now $15 @ Walmart
LEGO Harry Potter: Collection is one of the best LEGO games you can get. The Xbox One version is also on sale. Amazon has it on sale for the same price.
View Deal
Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4: was $49.99 now $29.99 @ Best Buy
MK11 is the biggest, bloodiest, and best Mortal Kombat yet. This latest installment of the series features an overhauled fighting engine and an immersive story mode. View Deal
Control for PS4: was $59.99 now $29.99 @ Best Buy
Control features impressive environmental detail, fun superpowers, and an incredible maze level. It's currently available for its lowest price yet.View Deal
PS4 accessory deals
PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (Black): was $59 now $38 @ Amazon
The Sony PS4 DualShock 4 wireless features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.View Deal
PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (Electric Purple): was $59 now $38 @ Best Buy
The DualShock 4 features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.View Deal
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset: was $79.99 now $39.99 @ Best Buy
The Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 300 provides excellent sound for a wide variety of games. You can get it now for $40 off at Best Buy. View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis 7 Gaming Headset: was $150 now $99.99 @ Amazon
The SteelSeries Arctis 7 has been our favorite gaming headset at Tom's Guide for years, combining a comfortable design with excellent sound quality and incredible versatility. This deal knocks more than $50 off its retail price.View Deal
PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset: was $99 now $71 @ Amazon
With stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound built-in, the Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset puts you in the game. An array of hidden noise-canceling microphones let you chat with friends during multi-player gameplay.View Deal
Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy
Logitech's G29 is a great all-around force feedback wheel that will add a whole new level of realism to driving simulators like GT Sport and F1 2019. It also works on PS3 and PC, and it's $200 off right now.View Deal
PowerA PS4 Charging Station: was $14 now $9 @ Best Buy
The PowerA PS4 Charging Station keeps your Dual Shock 4 powered. You can get one now for just $9.99 at Best Buy. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal
