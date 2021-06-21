Best Prime Day storage deals 2021

If you're building a new PC or want some extra storage for your gaming console, then these stellar Prime Day storage deals on M.2 NVMe SSDs and external drives will have you covered.

Not only do we have the best Prime Day storage deals for gamers, but we're seeing Prime Day deals for content creators who need tons of storage to offload those terabytes of 4K footage will also find great bargains here.

Unfortunately for PS5 owners, Sony is still working with third-party manufacturers to create specific NVMe SSDs that can work with the console. While a recent PS5 update made it possible to use external drives with the system, it can only be used to store, not play, PS5 games. To play a PS5 game saved on an external drive, the game has to be loaded back into the system's super-fast internal storage.

Fortunately, PS4 games can both be stored and played from an external drive. According to a report from Bloomberg, Sony is aiming to enable internal M.2 SSD expansion sometime this summer.

Prime Day will run through June 22, and this year Amazon is not playing around. We've already seen amazing savings from Apple AirPods Pro to Alexa devices.

Prime Day storage deals: Top 5 sales now

Best Prime Day storage deals

NVMe SSD

Crucial P5 500GB 3D NVMe SSD: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The Crucial P5 is a highly rated internal NVMe SSD, great for people building a new PC or gaming rig. The 1TB version is also on sale for $91, which is a stellar deal. If you have the money, it's definitely worth the upgrade. This will probably be one of the best deals on a PCI Gen3 NVMe SSD for some time. View Deal

SK Hynix Gold P31 500GB Gen3 NVMe SSD: was $121 now $74 @ Amazon

The SK Hynix Gold P31 is a fan-favorite internal NVMe SSD. Not only is it great for PC gamers, but for laptops as well. The 1TB version is also on sale for $108, which we believe is well worth the price. Unlike many other internal NVMe SSDs, all Hynix drives use 256-bit encryption. This gives users an extra layer of security, and why this drive ranks so high on Tom's Hardware's best SSDs list. (Tom's Hardware is a sister site to Tom's Guide.)View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro 500GB PCIe NVMe Gen4 SSD: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Samsung 980 Pro is probably the best internal NVMe Gen4 SSD you can buy right now. When buying Gen4, it's best to use it on a compatible motherboard to get the best performance. Regardless, the 980 Pro ranks No. 1 on Tom's Hardware's best SSD list. (Tom's Hardware is a sister site to Tom's Guide.) The 2TB version is also on sale for $330, netting buyers a solid $100 savings.

View Deal

WD_BLACK 500GB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Gen4: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

Thanks to the latest line of AMD CPUs, it's giving gamers even more performance out of their SSDs. Newer chips and motherboards can now utilize the blazing-fast speeds of Gen4 SSDs. Unfortunately, deals have been few and far between. Luckily, this WD_BLACK Prime Day deal is perfect. The 1TB version is also on sale, down to $172.View Deal

External HDDs

WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Portable External HDD: was $89 now $74 @ Amazon

The WD_Black 2TB external hard drive is an excellent deal. Whether it's connecting to your Xbox Series X or PS5 to offload some games or for loading up a bunch of video files, it will get the job done. Not only does it have solid construction, it has read speeds of 140Mbps. While not at the level of an SSD, it's still solid for an HDD. The 5TB version is also on sale for an astounding $91. Honestly, at that price, it's probably worth paying the extra $16. View Deal

Seagate Game Drive 2TB Designed for Xbox: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon

Seagate has a line of slick external drives that are designed for consoles in mind. This 2TB drive is a solid deal, especially if you want your drive to stand out. Not only that, the 2TB Halo Limited Edition drive is also on sale for $70. While $10 more expensive, it might be worth it for hardcore Halo fans. View Deal

LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB External Hard Drive: was $109 now $61 @ Amazon

The LaCie Rigged Mini is one of the most popular external hard drives around. Not only is it a workhorse, the orange bumpers give it extra protection from falls. The 5TB version is also on sale for $110 and is definitely worth the upgrade for content creators. View Deal

WD 4TB My Passport Ultra for Mac Silver: was $139 now $126 @ Amazon

The slick WD My Passport Ultra, pre-formatted for Mac, is also an excellent drive. At $126, it's a decent savings, although there are other portable drives that can be found for cheaper. While it comes pre-formatted for Mac, pretty much any external drive can be formatted for Apple's macOS with ease. Still, it looks nice with its silver finish. For some people, that's worth the added cost.View Deal

Seagate Desktop 8TB External Hard Drive: was $221 now $164 @ Amazon

For those who need tons of storage, the 8TB Seagate Desktop External Hard Drive is probably the best deal to be had on Prime Day. At $164.99, you're essentially paying $20.65 per terabyte. View Deal

Micro SD and SD Cards

Lexar Professional 256GB SDXC UHS-II: was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

There's at least one solid SD card sale during Prime Day. The Lexa Professional 256GB SDXC UHS-II card is both fast and affordable. It's a solid card for photography and filming high resolution video. View Deal

