Prime Day is a good time to look for deals on the best home security cameras, as many companies have sales on their devices. That means you can get a number of wireless home security cameras for your house for less, and cover every inch of your yard. We scoured Amazon, Best Buy, and more to find the best Prime Day home security camera deals for you.

Home security cameras span the gamut from simple indoor models to outdoor cameras that are weatherproof, have built-in lights, and more. So, there's a good chance that you'll find the camera that you need.

Best Prime Day security camera deals

Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $35 now $24.99 @ Amazon

Offering great day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security. Now $10 cheaper than usual, the Blink Mini is an excellent buy this Prime Day. View Deal

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera was $129, now $99 @ Amazon This wireless home security camera has a 1080p resolution, full color night vision, an alarm, and two-way audio. It's weatherproof and has a six-month battery life. This deal is available both at Amazon and at Best Buy.View Deal

Blink Outdoor camera was $99, now $64.99 @ Amazon Even before this Prime Day sale, we considered the Blink Outdoor the best outdoor security camera under $99, and now that it's on sale for $35 off, it's an even better deal. In our Blink Outdoor camera review, we noted its good 1080p resolution, small size, and excellent app. And, you can now save video locally as well as in the cloud.View Deal

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam was $249, now $199 @ Amazon This home security camera is basically the Arlo Pro 3 but with a massive 2000-lumen floodlight wrapped around it. That way, you can really shine a light on anything entering your yard. The Floodlight Cam has a 2K HDR resolution, color night vision, and two-way audio.View Deal

Blink XT2 wireless security camera is $99 @ Best Buy Since the release of the Blink Outdoor, the Blink XT2 is being phased out. However, this great budget wireless security camera has one thing that its replacement doesn't: Free cloud storage. Unlike the Blink Outdoor which requires a $3/month subscription, the XT2 has free cloud storage (up to two hours' worth). View Deal

Be sure to check all of our best Prime Day deals on Tom's Guide, which we're updating regularly with new sales.