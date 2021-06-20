Best Prime Day MacBook deals 2021

If you're on the hunt for a new Apple laptop, there are some solid Prime Day MacBook deals already. The best reason to get a new MacBook is Apple's M1 chip, which boasts blistering speeds along with epic battery life that outlasts the Windows competition.

These Prime Day deals take a decent amount off the MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Pro M1, especially if you want 512GB of storage, but there could be even steeper discounts on the way. Both MacBooks make our list of the best laptops, so you can't go wrong with either machine.

Keep this page bookmarked throughout the two-day Prime Day event so you can get the very best price on a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

Best Prime Day MacBook deals right now

Prime Day MacBook deals — MacBook Air

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance, thanks to its new M1 chip. And the battery life just can't be beat; this machine lasted 14 hours on our web surfing battery test. The 512GB model is $100 off, which is a better Prime Day MacBook deal.View Deal

Prime Day MacBook deals — MacBook Pro

Editor's Choice deal MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

Save up to $150: The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Plus, this system lasted more than 16 hours in our battery test. Need more storage? The 512GB model is $150 off at Amazon.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13 (Intel/2020/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

If you don't mind an Intel CPU, this MacBook Pro model is pretty stacked, with an 8th-generation Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, four Thunderbolt ports and a whopping 1TB SSD. This model is $200 off its normal price and one of the better Prime Day MacBook discounts. View Deal

Prime Day MacBook deals — MacBook Pro 16"

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2,799 now $2,499 @ Amazon

Power users should consider this 16-inch MacBook Pro, which packs an 8-core 9th-generation 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and Radeon Pro 5500M GPU (w/4GB of GDDR6 memory). This model also comes with a Touch Bar and Touch ID, and a Retina Display with True Tone technology. It's one of the best MacBook deals for power hungry users. View Deal

How to find the best MacBook deals

Amazon and Best Buy tend to offer the best MacBook deals. The MacBook Air M1 and the MacBook Pro M1 usually go on sale for $50 to $150 off. However, we've noticed that Amazon offers slightly better MacBook sales that its competitors. For instance, the new M1 MacBook Air has dropped to $899 a few times at Amazon, whereas Best Buy has yet to offer it at this price.

If you're looking for deals on previous-gen MacBooks, B&H Photo is a good place to start, particularly because they usually have stock of the older MacBooks. However, keep in mind that the new MacBook Air M1 is the better bargain (especially if it's on sale). That said, B&H Photo usually has the 2020 Intel MacBook Air on sale from $949 to $869.

Shop more sales at Amazon