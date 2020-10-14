Apple threw a curveball into Prime Day this year by unveiling its four new iPhone 12 models just as Amazon's two-day sale was getting underway. That's meant limited deals on the iPhone 12 itself, as pre-orders don't begin until Friday. But case makers are rolling out a few Prime Day deals on accessories designed with the iPhone 12 in mind.

Don't expect huge savings from these Prime Day iPhone 12 case deals — in most instances, you're saving a buck or two. Also, with a few exceptions, these aren't deals involving some of the most well-known case makers, who will likely announce deals of their own once the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro go on sale later this month. Instead, these are case makers looking to a jump on the competition with savings on their own iPhone 12 cases.

If you're planning on ordering any of the iPhone 12 models and you just want a basic case to protect your new phone, these Prime Day deals give you the chance to save a little bit on your next phone's accessories before Prime Day draws to a close at midnight PT tonight (Oct. 14). Just note that many of these require you to click the Coupon button before you add to cart.

Also, check out our iPhone 12 pre-order deals guide so you can get the best price for the new phone.

Best Prime Day iPhone 12 case deals right now

ESR Metal Kickstand: Was $15 now $12 @ Amazon

This case fits the 6.1-inch models of the iPhone — the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. It features a two-way kickstand that works either horizontally or vertically, and ESR says the hinge can retain 80% of its strength after 3,000 uses. There's raised bezels around the display to keep your iPhone's screen from coming into contact with surfaces.View Deal

Lonli x Classic Series: Was $26 now $23 @ Amazon

This genuine Nappa leather case comes in either black or caramel colors. There's no logo or branding to distract from the iPhone 12's frame. The edge extends 0.02 inches above the iPhone 12's display to protect it from falls.View Deal

Temdan iPhone 12/Pro case: Was $17 now $16 @ Amazon

The savings aren't steep on this protective case for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. You click a coupon box for 5% savings on the $16.99 Temdan case, which features a shockproof bumper and built-in screen protector. In addition to providing shock and scratch resistance, the case also works with wireless charging.View Deal

Unknok iPhone 12 Pro Max Case: Was $13 now $11 @ Amazon

Clicking a coupon box saves you 20% on this $13.98 case for the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Unknok's case features three slots to hold ID cards, payment cards and cash, with double magnetic buckles to keep everything secure. There's a kickstand, too, for this PU leather embossed case.View Deal

Redpepper Slim Case: Was $18 now $16 @ Amazon

Redpepper says its Slim Case for both 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models can withstand drops of up to 10 feet. In addition to the shock-absorbing bumper, the Slim Case includes a screen protector. A clear back lets the iPhone 12's colors shine through.View Deal

Threebees iPhone 12 Pro Max Case: Was $16 now $13 @ Amazon

The slim cases promises protection without adding too much extra buck to your iPhone 12 Pro Max. The back features waterproof-coating and anti-fading varnish, as Threebees looks to minimize fingerprints while improving grip. Both the screen and rear cameras benefit from raised bezels.View Deal

When shopping for an iPhone case, make sure you're buying one designed specifically for the iPhone model you plan to purchase. In the case of the iPhone 12, you've got four models to choose from — the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Most of the cases on sale initially are going to made out of plastic, rather than more elaborate materials. Still, you can find a few extra features like slots to hold cash and credit cards or kickstands for propping up your phone. As you shop, see if the retailer offers any information about drop testing — some cases are rated to withstand drops from a certain height, which can come in handy if your main goal is to make sure your iPhone 12 stays protected.

