It's almost time for Prime Day iPad deals. Yes, now that Apple has refreshed most of its iPad line for 2020, it's a perfect time to grab one of these tablets at a discounted price, especially now that Prime Day deals are ramping up.

So what early Prime Day iPad deals can you get right now? If you want an excellent, all-purpose iPad deal, you can get the new 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) on sale for $299 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen for Apple's new tablet. Want a larger screen? B&H Photo is taking up to $400 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) with prices starting at $799. It's one of the biggest Prime Day iPad deals we've seen, pun-intended, and one of our favorite deals overall. Other cheap iPad deals you can get right now are listed below.

Best Prime Day iPad deals right now

Prime Day iPad deals — what to expect

Amazon Prime Day begins on Oct. 13 and we're expecting Apple's tablets to match or exceed the best sales we've ever seen for them, over this 48-hour window of sales. If this Prime Day is like last Black Friday, expect serious discounts on the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, which could drop as low as $249 ($80 off), if not lower, and since the iPad 8 offers a speed boost, it's a more appealing model than it was last year.

We're betting the iPad Air will also get dramatic discounts, as the October launch of the iPad Air 4 will give retailers reason to move inventory. Then, we get to the iPad Pro, where the best discounts will happen for the still-excellent 2018 models, which could get price drops of $700 off or more. Even the 2020 models will likely get modest price cuts, ranging from $50 to $100 off. We recommend you'll find the best deals on the new iPad 8 and previous years' iPads, and for the iPad Pro, there's no huge reason to buy the 2020 model if the 2018 model is at a massive sale. We'll be updating this page with the best Prime Day iPad deals all throughout Amazon's event.

Best Prime Day iPad deals and sales

New Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Amazon's got a deal for $30 off Apple's latest iPad. This model features an A12 Bionic CPU, a great upgrade from the A10 chip in last year's model. Plus, its 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD panel offers solid picture quality for your next Netflix marathon. Plus, its 12:57 battery life is stellar. This is the first time Apple's new tablet is on sale. View Deal

Apple iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Mini also uses Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, but its smaller form factor is beloved by readers of both paperbacks and comic books alike. And just like its big brother, the iPad mini lasts nearly 13 hours on a single charge. This 64GB model is rarely on sale, so this $50 off deal is worth snatching up now.View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (2018): up to $400 off @ B&H Photo

The 2018 iPad Pro is a darn fine tablet, and fast enough for this writer to get a lot done all day long. B&H Photo offers $400 off multiple models (which are really similar to the 2020 model), and prices start at just $799. It's one of the best cheap iPad deals we've found yet.View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

Those who want the latest and greatest can still save. Amazon's knocked $50 off the 2020 iPad Pro, which packs the fastest processor (Apple's A12Z Bionic CPU) in any tablet today, as well as dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras and a 7MP front-facing camera for when it's time to take a FaceTime or Zoom call. View Deal

Best Prime Day iPad deals — refurbs

Refurb Apple iPads: from $359 @ Apple

Refurb iPads make for great iPad deals. We especially like the refurb iPads from the Apple Store because they come with the same 1-year warranty you'd get from a new factory-sealed iPad. Currently, Apple's slashed the price of the 7th Gen iPad with cellular connectivity by $70.View Deal

Prime Day iPad deals — which iPad should I buy?

Apple's iPad family is now bigger than ever. Currently, these are the models that Apple offers:

NEW 10.2" iPad 2020 (32GB/128GB): $329/$429

$329/$429 NEW 10.9" iPad Air 2020 (64GB/256GB): $599/$749

$599/$749 10.2" iPad (32GB/128GB): $329/$429

$329/$429 7.9' iPad Mini (64GB/256GB): $399/$549

$399/$549 10.5" iPad Air (64GB/256GB): $499/$649

$499/$649 11" iPad Pro (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB): $799/$899/$1,099/$1,299

$799/$899/$1,099/$1,299 12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB): $999/$1,099/$1,299/$1,499

The 10.2-inch iPad is the tablet that's best for most folks. It's Apple's mainstream model that's both its most affordable, while offering the best bang for your buck. The tablet uses Apple's A12 Bionic processor, giving faster performance that makes the tablet more capable for iPadOS 14's multitasking tricks. It's also going to make your next round in Apple Arcade a bit smoother.

The new 10.2-inch iPad can be used for sketching and drawing, thanks to its Apple Pencil (1st gen) support. For the first time, you can also pair the 10.2-inch iPad with Apple's Smart Keyboard.

As its name implies, the the iPad mini is the smallest tablet in Apple's lineup. It's no slouch, though, with Apple's A12 Bionic chip. Beloved by many, its portable size makes it ideal for reading, as well as writing emails and browsing social media. And don't worry, its screen is still great enough to watch an episode of one of the best Netflix shows.

All said, power users want the 2020 iPad Pro. It's available in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes and features Apple's octo-core A12Z CPU. Even though its pricey, it will still get sales for Prime Day. The better deals will be on the previous-gen iPad Pro from 2018, which is our tablet editor's favorite device at the moment, and sees current sales of up to $400 off.