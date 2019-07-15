Here Are the Best Prime Day Freebies You Can Get Right Now

Prime Day is here and to encourage more people to shop, Amazon is giving away cash. There is a catch though. The cash comes in the form of discounts and credits that you can only use on Amazon purchases.

In addition, you must be a current Prime member to take advantage of these cash back deals. (You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here). However, if you plan on making at least one purchase on Prime Day or in the near future, these deals are a no-brainer.

From credits to coupons, here are the best cash back Prime Day deals you can get right now.

Get $15 for using Amazon Photo

Here's a Prime perk you may not know about. All Prime members get free access to Amazon Photos, which is the e-tailer's cloud-based photo storage service. Prime members get unlimited photo storage and 5GB of video storage. Currently, if you upload one photo (any photo) to Amazon Photos, Amazon will give you a free $15 credit that you can use toward your next Amazon purchase. This offer applies only to first-time Amazon Photos users. (If that's you, check your inbox because the offer is sent via e-mail). The deal expires August 1 at 2:59am ET and the promo credit must be used by September 1 at 2:59am ET.

Get $10 for shopping at Whole Foods

This is my favorite Prime Day deal of the moment. Spend $10 at Whole Foods (or on a Prime Now order) and Amazon will give you a $10 credit that you can use on Prime Day. You'll receive the credit within minutes; Amazon will e-mail you confirming the credit is in your account. The only catch, the $10 credit is only valid from 3am ET on July 15 through 2:59am ET on July 18. Not sure what to buy? There are plenty of Prime Day Whole Foods deals you can take advantage of.

Get $15 off your first Prime Now order

Prime Now is Amazon's super-fast delivery service. The service can drop off orders in as little as an hour. It's available in select cities only (you can check your city here) and can deliver anything from an Echo Dot to your Whole Foods order.

First-time Prime Now users can save $15 off their first Prime Now order by using coupon code "15PRIMENOW" at checkout. Here's the catch: last year Amazon ran a promo that took $10 off each of your first three Prime Now orders. We're not sure if Amazon will offer that better deal on Prime Day, but it might be worth the wait if they do. However, if you only plan on using Prime Now once, then this is your deal.

Get $15 off your first Amazon Fresh order

Amazon Fresh is a grocery delivery and pickup service available for Prime members in select cities only. The service costs $14.99/month (this is in addition to your Prime membership fee) and lets you shop groceries and everyday essentials straight from Amazon. (Products are usually marked with an Amazon Fresh logo). Prime members can get a free 30-day Amazon Fresh trial at any time and you might want to give that trial a shot because first-time Amazon Fresh shoppers can get $15 off their order of $35 or more via coupon code "FRESH15".

Spend $50 at Amazon Books, get $10 Amazon gift card

Believe it or not, but Amazon has quite a few physical storefronts. Through July 16, spend $50 or more at an Amazon Books store or an Amazon 4-star store and you'll get a $10 digital Amazon gift card. You must be a Prime member to take advantage of this promo. It's also worth noting that you'll receive the gift card 5 days after your purchase, which means you may not get it in time for Prime Day. However, it's still $10 you can spend on a future Amazon purchase. You can find the nearest Amazon Store near you via this link.