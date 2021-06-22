Prime Day still has a few hours of life left in it, but many of the best Prime Day deals are starting to run dry. Amazon's epic Apple Watch 6 deal, for instance, has already sold out.

So we've compiled a list of the best Prime Day deals you can still get. From discounts on the Fire TV 4K to a massive sale on Adidas apparel, these are the deals you need to buy now before they're gone.

The best Amazon device deals for Prime Day

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $24.99. View Deal

The best Apple deals for Prime Day

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @Amazon

At $59 off their usual price, the AirPods Pro have proven to be the best Prime Day Apple deal we've seen. These premium earbuds are perfect for everyday use as well as exercise. The AirPods Pro offers active noise cancelling, water- and sweat resistance and comes with a wireless charging case.View Deal

The best apparel deals for Prime Day

Adidas apparel: up to 55% off @ Amazon

Prime Day deals are kicking off with up to 55% off a wide range of Adidas apparel and gear. The sale includes discounts on everything from jerseys to backpacks. After discount, deals start as low as $8 for Adidas socks, $10 for tees, and $25 for sneakers.View Deal

The best TV deals for Prime Day

Fire TV sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

Outside of Black Friday, we've never seen Prime Day TV deals this cheap. Amazon is slashing the price of its Fire TVs with deals starting as low as $99. This is a rare price from Amazon. Naturally, the lower-cost TVs are 720p (which would be great for a spare bedroom or children's room). 4K Fire TVs start at $219, which is $100 lower than usual. View Deal

The best laptop deals for Prime Day

Razer Blade 15: was $1,499 now $949 @ Amazon

Amazon has an exclusive Prime Day deal that cuts $550 off the $1,499 price tag of the base Razer Blade 15. Earlier the price dropped to $1,345, the cheapest we'd previously seen the base Blade 15, but this discount is on a whole other level. Stock is low, so act fast to get this deal before it's gone.View Deal

The best gaming deals for Prime Day

PS5 games: deals from $29 @ Amazon

There wasn't a console drop, but Amazon is slashing the price of select PS5 video games. After discount, games start as low as $29. Even popular games like the epic Spider Man Miles Morales is getting its price cut from $69 to $49. View Deal

The best storage deals for Prime Day

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 SSD: was $429 now $313 @ Amazon

The Samsung 980 Pro is the best internal NVMe Gen4 SSD you can buy right now. When buying Gen4, it's best to use it on a compatible motherboard to get the best performance. Regardless, the 980 Pro ranks high among gamers. All storage capacities are on sale with savings of up to $116 off. It's one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen on an SSD. View Deal

