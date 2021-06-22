Amazon Prime Day: These are the best deals for enjoying summer

Unlike in 2020, this year’s Amazon Prime Day is taking place in the customary June. That means it’s a perfect opportunity to equip yourself with the gadgets and other hardware you’ll need to enjoy summer to its fullest, whether you’re hosting friends or capturing moments with your family.

To that end, we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals that will help you and your loved ones stay entertained this summer — and perhaps in other seasons too. Be sure to check out our Prime Day 2021 live blog, where we’ll keep bringing you the latest deals as we find them.

LG XBoom Go PL7: was $199 now $125 @ Walmart

The XBoom Go PL7 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers, even when it's not enjoying a sizeable discount. It's water-resistant to the IPX5 standard, so it can endure accidental pool splashes or unexpected rain, and the 24-hour battery life is great for trips.View Deal

GoPro Hero 8 Black Bundle: was $349, now $279 @ Amazon

The GoPro Hero 8 Black is our current top-scoring action camera, and this bundle gives you everything you need for recording your summer surfing, skateboarding or simply life-logging adventures. There's a tripod, a head strap for POV shots, extra batteries and a micro SD card, all for less than the camera would normally cost by itself.View Deal

Sony Alpha a6000: was $798, now $648 @ Amazon

This mirrorless camera is a few years old, but it's still a very good shooter and has dropped to a price that makes it much more accessible. For your next vacation, forget the disposables; this capable yet highly compact camera will do a much better job.View Deal

Lexar Professional 256GB SDXC UHS-II: was $99 now $61 @ Amazon

If you buy the Sony Alpha a6000, you'll need a memory card to store all your photos and videos. The Lexa Professional 256GB SDXC UHS-II card is ideal; both fast and affordable, it's a solid card for photography as well as filming high-resolution video. View Deal

Weber Spirit II E-310 Gas Grill: was $579 now $519 @ Amazon

What's summer without a few barbecue get-togethers? The Spirit II E-310 is even more affordable than usual right now. It hits a sweet spot between high cooking performance and easy usability that will suit most backyard cooks just fine. It's one of our best grill picks for a reason.View Deal

Sportspower Outdoor Super First Metal Swing Set: was $214 now $149 from Walmart

If you need to keep the kids distracted while you play with your own new toys, this all-in-one swing set has taken a major price cut. With two swings, a trapeze, a seesaw (aka teeter-totter) and a slide, this set is well-equipped to handle kids' parties.View Deal

Shop more sales at Amazon