Best Prime Day coffee machine deals 2021: Keurig, Lavazza and more

Best Prime Day coffee machine deals

Prime Day coffee machine deals under $100

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $109 now $49 @ Amazon

This compact coffee machine can serve up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time using one of Keurig's pods. However it's still large enough to fit a travel cup underneath if you need to make your drink to go. It is now 55% off on Amazon for a limited time only, so do make sure to grab yours while sales are still active.

Keurig Coffee Maker - was $129 now $69 @ Best Buy

This single-serve k-cup pod coffee maker boasts automatic shut-off and adjustable strength and volume, so you can turn a coffee pod into exactly the kind of drink you want. Just a warning, you're going to have a hard time picking out of all the vibrant colorful options. The turqouise one in particular is bound to catch your eye.

Lavazza Espresso Machine: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

This deal saves you a whopping $60.99, making it one of the best Prime Day deals as of right now. This single-serve machine features two coffee selection modes with simple touch controls: programmable free dose and pre-set. And with its handy visual indicator, you'll always know when it's time to fill up the water tank.

Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup: was $185 now $94 @ Amazon

The Cuisinart PerfecTemp coffee maker can make anywhere from one to 14 cups at a time, and it comes with a reusable filter that replaces paper filters. You can also schedule brews up to 24 hours in advance or choose between regular and bold coffee depending on your tastes. It is currently 46% off.

Prime Day coffee machine deals under $400

Cuisinart 12-Cup: was $365 now $199 @ Amazon

This coffee machine is currently 45% off on Amazon, saving you a total of $165. This model features a 12-cup glass carafe with a stainless steel handle, meaning it will last you a while. And if you're not afraid of strong flavors, you'll be glad to discover that the bold option allows for a seamless brew strength control.

Nespresso Expert: was $329 now $260 @ Amazon

This stylish machine features a signature Nespresso thermoblock heating element with 19 bars of pressure. You also won't have to wait around for a long time, as this device will have your coffee ready in 30 seconds. Perfect for espresso and americano lovers alike.

Café Drip Coffee Maker: was $349 now $279 @ Best Buy

This coffee maker has Wi-Fi, so you can control it with a smartphone app, Alexa, and Google Assistant. But for the connoisseurs, it's SCA certified, has precision temperature controls and an insulated carafe. It comes in a variety of colors to make a stylish addition to your kitchen area.

Mr. Coffee One-Touch: was $359 now $278 @ Amazon

If you're set on getting an easy-to-use espresso and capuccino maker, then this coffee machine is the perfect fit. This handy device is intuitive to use, thanks to its simple one-button interface and a built-in milk frother. You can also control the strength of your drink by selecting the amount of desired espresso shots.

Breville Precision Brewer: was $419 now $299 @ Amazon

This 60 oz drip coffee maker comes with a thermal carafe that allows you to brew your drink fully automatically. You can also take advantage of its preset modes, including Gold, Fast, Strong, Iced, Cold Brew and My Brew. The latter allows you to customize parameters like bloom time, brew temperature, and flow rate to suit your coffee needs.

De'Longhi Espresso Machine: was $454 now $319 @ Amazon

Looking for solid savings? This deal will save you a total of $135.31, meaning it is currently 30% off in honor of Amazon's two-day sales event. This professional coffee maker features 15-bar professional pressure technology that delivers quality results every time. And its fully stainless steel design provides for long-lasting use.

Prime Day coffee machine deals above $500

De'Longhi Coffee Machine: was $909 now $789 @ Amazon

Nothing says premium more than a De'Longhi machine. This bean-to-cup coffee maker is made from stainless steel and features a "Cappuccino System" frother that mixes steam and milk to create a rich, creamy froth. And its intuitive control panel along with its easy-to-clean manual make this machine even more desirable.

Philips Fully Automatic: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

This high-quality machine packs a punch with its modern design and intuitive touchscreen display that allows you to make you up to five types of coffee. You can enjoy up to 20,000 cups of coffee, made from beans that are kept fresh thanks to the machine's aroma seal technology. And with AquaClean, you can forget about descaling.

De'Longhi Dinamica: was $1,689 now $1,299 @ Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a high-tech coffee machine, you've found it. Though it'll cost you a total of $1,299, this deal takes off a whole $390 off its original price. This premium device can make up to 18 coffee different recipes, including latte, cappuccino, macchiato, espresso, ristretto, flat white and even iced coffee.

Breville Oracle Touch: was $2,749 now $2,499 @ Amazon

Don't let the pricetag scare you off immediately, because Breville's Oracle Touch proves to be one of the most powerful coffee machines available. Featuring a handy touchscreen display, this high-end device delivers third wave specialty coffee at home using the four keys formula with dose control grinding.

