Echo Dot 3rd Gen: Was $49 now $18 @ Amazon

The third generation of Amazon's Alexa-powered speaker is available for considerable savings on Prime Day. Normally $49, the Echo Dot 3rd Gen costs just $18 during the two-day sale.

JBL Flip 4: Was $99 now just $79.90 @ Walmart

With big bass and full vocals, the Flip 4 delivers impressive sound. Normally priced at just under a Benjamin, This waterproof Bluetooth speaker is now $20 off.

JBL FLIP 5: Was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

Made from 100% recycled plastic, this long-lasting Bluetooth speaker — it's rated for 12 hours of playback — is also IPX7 water-resistant. So don't worry even if you drop it in the water, as it survives up to 3 feet of submersion.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom: Was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

This super-portable sphere of sound is $40 off right now at Walmart, in the electric Fireball Red and restrained black colorways. It's got up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, and it's more than just water-resistant: it's buoyant, so it will float alongside you.

View Deal

The extremely portable Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, for example, is already on sale: knocked down $40 to $59 (originally $99). That's enough savings to give yourself Spotify Premium for your next 4 months of streaming.

Also check out the JBL Flip 4, which you can grab for $79.90 at Walmart. This speaker fits into most bags and will play 12 hours in a row before you need to recharge it. Plus, with the JBL Connect+ technology, you can pair it with more than 100 other JBL speakers (including the Flip 5, which is also on sale).

Our JBL Flip 4 review explains how we were impressed by its excellent bass, treble and midtones, especially for a speaker of it size. Not only that, but its all day battery life earned points. Just make sure to not turn its volume up too high as it can disort a little bit. Plus, it's got an IPX7 rating for waterproofing, so you don't need to worry if it goes in the water at the pool or beach (or bath at home).

The Prime Day Bluetooth sales I'm looking for will discount the excellent UE Megaboom 3, a tubular speaker that blasts 360-degrees of strong sound. I've got one that I love, and I want to give it as a gift this holiday season to friends and family.

