Best Presidents' Day mattress sales 2021 — deals at Purple, Nectar and more

Presidents Day mattress sales are out in full force. Although the start of the year is typically quiet for mattress deals, Presidents Day is the first major opportunity to score a mattress sale. Mattress manufacturers from Sealy to Nectar are offering their biggest discounts of the new year.

For instance, the Editor's Choice Nectar Mattress is up to $399 off. Better yet, every Nectar mattress purchase includes a free $399 bedding bundle. We particularly like this Presidents Day mattress sale because we found the Nectar Mattress to be the best mattress in terms of comfort and value.

Meanwhile, popular mattress brand Purple is slashing up to $150 off its entire mattress lineup. Create a bundle with sheets or pillows and you'll save an extra $200 off. Overall, these Presidents Day mattress sales are a great opportunity to upgrade to the best bed you can afford. So what other Presidents Day mattress sales are out there? We're here to show you the best money-saving deals you can today.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Save up to $800: The medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam mattress is the best bed you can buy. It earned a full full five stars in our mattress guide because it's exceptionally comfortable and supportive, not too hot at night, and comes with an industry-leading 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $1,198). It's our top Presidents Day mattress sale right now. View Deal

Cocoon Chill mattress: was $730 now $469 w/ free pillows and sheet set @ Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $799: Mattress maker Sealy is offering its biggest-ever discount (35%) on its premium memory foam mattress. Plus, buy a mattress and you'll get two free pillows and a sheet set. Combined, the bundle is worth $799. It's one of the best President's Day mattress sales we've seen. The Cocoon Chill mattress adapts to your body to provide tailored support all over. It has a premium stretch-knit cover that dissipates heat and will keep you cool as you sleep. Currently, the twin costs $469 (was $730), whereas the queen costs $699 (was $1,080).View Deal

Purple Mattress: was $1,149 now $1,049 @ Purple

Save up to $350: Presidents Day mattress sales have now started at Purple Mattress. The manufacturer is taking up to $150 off its entire lines of mattresses. Purchase a bundle and you'll get an extra up to $200 off for combined savings of up to $350 off. For instance, you can get the Purple Mattress (queen) on sale for $1,049 ($100 off). Add the Premium Sleep Bundle (two pillows, mattress protector, and Purple sheets) during checkout and you'll pay just $316 for the bundle instead of $516 ($200 off). View Deal

Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series: was $999 now $899 @ Beautyrest

Beautyrest is taking up to $300 off its entire mattress collection as part of its Presidents Day sale. The most affordable mattress in the sale happens to be the Harmony Lux Carbon Series. The mattress features Beautyrest's RightTemp Wave Foam, which keeps you sleeping cool and comfortable throughout the night. It also features Beautyrest's Gel Memory Foam, which is designed to offer pressure relief for an airy night's sleep. After discount, the twin costs $899 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $1,099 (was $1,199).View Deal

Saatva Classic Mattress: from $774 @ Saatva

Exclusive deal: The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our review, we found it fantastic to sleep on. This exclusive mattress discount knocks $225 off when you spend $1,000 or more. It's an excellent Presidents Day mattress sale. View Deal

Avocado Latex Mattress: was $1,199 now $999 @ Avocado

Save $200: Avocado is slashing $200 off its new, all-natural latex mattress with code "FLAG200". It's an excellent Presidents Day mattress sale if you're looking for an organic mattress. It's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and it's also biodegradable. After discount, the twin is $999 (was $1,199), whereas the queen is $1,599 (was $1,799). View Deal

Bear Mattress: was $500 now $400 + $200 in gifts @ Bear

The original Bear Mattress is a memory foam mattress that offers a cool and comfortable night's sleep. The four-layer mattress removes unwanted body heat while providing pressure relief and balanced support throughout your body. It includes a 100-night risk free trial and a 10-year warranty. As part of its Presidents Day mattress sales, Bear is taking 20% off via code "PD20" and bundling a free $250 gift set (two pillows and mattress protector). After discount, the twin mattress costs $400 (was $500), whereas the queen costs $640 (was $800).View Deal

Sealy Hybrid Performance: was $1,374 now $1,274 @ Sealy

Save $100: Presidents Day mattress sales have kicked off at Sealy, which is slashing $100 off its Hybrid Performance mattress. The mattress offers the responsive support of innerspring coils alongside Sealy's Posturepedic Technology for reinforced support where you need it most. After discount, the twin costs $1,274 (was $1,374), whereas the queen costs $1,299 (was $1,399). Sale ends: February 22. View Deal

Tuft & Needle: 10% off sitewide @ Tuft & Needle

Save 10% on everything: As part of its Presidents Day mattress sales, Tuft & Needle is taking 10% off sitewide. Plus, mattresses are also on sale. For instance, the Mint Mattress is 15% off and the Hybrid Mattress is also be 15% off. These Presidents Day mattress sales are among the best we've seen from Tuft & Needle. Deal ends February 15.View Deal

Tempur-Pedic Adapt: was $1,699 now $1,599 @ Tempur-Pedic

Save $100: As part of its Presidents Day mattress sales, Tempur-Pedic is taking $100 off its Tempur-Adapt line of mattresses. The memory foam mattress combines comfort and support layers to offer the best night's sleep possible. The mattress is also available as a medium-hybrid, which adds an extra layer of medium support coils. After discount, the twin costs $1,599 (was $1,699), whereas the queen costs $2,099 (was $2,199). Sale ends: February 22. View Deal

Stearns & Foster Lux Estate Cassat: was $2,399 now $1,999 @ Stearns & Foster

Save $400: Here's a Presidents Day mattress sale you don't want to miss. Stearns & Foster is taking up to $400 off its Lux Estate Cassat collection. The hybrid mattress includes HD Memory Foam to create a responsive feel that's easy to sink into, but also features the company's IntelliCoil HD technology to provide support for your entire body. The twin costs $1,999 (was $2,399), whereas the queen costs $2,099 (was $2,499). Sale ends: February 22. View Deal

Serta iComfort: up to $400 off @ Serta

Up to $400 off: Serta's Presidents Day mattress sales are finally here. The mattress maker is taking $200 off its iComfort mattress. If you're after an affordable foam mattress that won't make you overheat, the base model (CF1000) is very competitive with other good-value mattress brands. Alternatively, Serta will take $400 off its iComfort Hybrid Mattress with Max Cooling and Pressure Relief upgrade (model CF4000).View Deal

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $899 now $699 + $399 of free gifts @ DreamCloud

DreamCloud's Presidents Day sales are now live. Currently, DreamCloud is taking $200 off all mattresses. Plus, get a free $399 bundle with the purchase of any mattress. The bundle includes free pillows, mattress protector, and a luxury sheet set. After discount, DreamCloud mattresses start at just $699 for the twin ($200 off) or $999 for the queen ($200 off).View Deal

Casper Mattress: was $595 now $417 @ Casper

Save 30%: Presidents Day mattress sales haven't started yet at Casper, but if you're looking for savings, the retailer is taking 30% off select mattresses during its "Last Call" event. (Scroll down to see this sale). The Casper Mattress is our favorite of the bunch. It has four layers of premium foam and includes a 5-year limited warranty. After discount, the Casper Mattress costs $417 for a twin size (was $595) or $697 for a queen (was $995).View Deal

The Emma mattress: was $650 now $390 @ Emma

Save 40%: Emma is currently taking a generous 40% off everything on site. That means you can buy the best-selling memory foam twin mattress for $390 (was $650) or the queen mattress for $510 (was $850). This is in line with Emma's President's Day mattress sales from last year and it's one of the most aggressive discounts we've seen from Emma. View Deal

Idle Hybrid Mattress: was $1,357 now $950 + 2 free pillows @ Idle

The Idle Hybrid Mattress is the company's best-selling mattress. It features two inches of memory foam and 1,000 coils to offer maximum support. The mattress is also flippable, with one side offering medium firmness and the other side offering luxury firmness. Idle is taking 30% off everything for Presidents Day. After discount, you can get the twin for $950 (was $1,357) or the queen for $1,200 (was $1,715). View Deal

Presidents Day mattress sales — bedding deals

Editor's choice Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $299 now $179 @ Tempur-Pedic

You can get 40% off any size of the luxury three-inch Tempur-Pedic Topper Supreme over at Tempur-Pedic in the Presidents Day mattress sale. We think this is the best topper you can buy. It comes with a handy removable and washable cover, so you can keep it clean, and if you sleep hot there's the option to upgrade to the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling model.View Deal

Casper Throw Pillows: was $69 now $48 @ Casper

The Casper Throw Pillows are made with 100% wool and come in a variety of sizes and colors to match your room. They're currently 30% off with prices from $48.View Deal

Nectar Duvet: was $179 now $90 @ Nectar

The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet offers a 300-thread count of softness. It's made of breathable cotton to keep you warm in the winter and cool over the summer, while box stitching keeps the duvet's lightweight microfiber fill from shifting into annoying clumps. As part of its Presidents Day sale — all sizes are discounted from $75. View Deal

Allswell Organic Sheet Set: was $68 now $54 at Allswell

Allswell is taking 20% off pillows, organic sheet sets, towels, and more via coupon "PREZ21". For instance, you can get the Allswell Organic Sheet Set (pictured) for $54.50 for a twin size after coupon, or $76 for a queen. That's one of the least-expensive organic sheet sets we've seen and an excellent Presidents Day mattress sale from Allswell.View Deal

Avocado Organic Throw Blanket: was $299 now $254 @ Avocado

The sustainably made Avocado Organic Throw Blanket is made with either merino wool, cashmere, organic cotton, or recycled cotton. The throw is available in various styles and they're all $45 off. View Deal

Is Presidents Day the best time to buy a mattress

Presidents' Day is the first major retail holiday of 2021. So if you're in the market for a new mattress or bedding, it's worth waiting till Presidents Day mattress sales begin. That said, there are other times throughout the year where we see particularly strong mattress discounts. Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day are also excellent opportunities to purchase a new mattress. None of them come close to the discounts you'll see during Black Friday, but these holidays offer better-than-average discounts.