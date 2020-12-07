Best PC gaming deals in December 2020

No matter what time of year you look, there are always great savings to be had on keyboards, headsets, and gaming laptops, as well as on gaming desktops themselves.

But don't hesitate when you come across a good PC gaming deal. Terrific deals on big brands such as ASUS, Dell, Alienware and more often don't stick around for long.

We know a great PC gaming deal when we see one, and we've been reviewing the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops to help you find the perfect PC for you. Read on to find the best deals on PC gaming.

Best PC gaming deals right now

PC gaming desktop deals

Dell G5 gaming desktop: was $699 now $685 @ Dell

If you're on a budget, then this Dell gaming desktop is the one for you. For under $700 it offers a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, and an AMD Radeon RX 5300 graphics card. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix PC: was $1,449 now $1,099 @ Newegg

The Asus ROG Strix GL10DH-NH764 is a powerful gaming desktop that’s currently available for a whopping $250 off. This computer comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. It’s a solid mid-range machine at a reasonable price.View Deal

Cobratype BASILISK PC: was $1,779 now $1,479 @ Newegg

If you want a PC with a Ryzen 5 3600 and a GeForce RTX 2080, then check out this Cobratype BASILISK machine. It's got a powerful spec that'll chew through most games with all settings turned up.

View Deal

Cobratype TITANOBOA PC: was $1,899 now $1,599 @ Newegg

Save a cool $300 on this Cobratype with a powerful spec. It comes with a Core i7-10700, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070. View Deal

Aurora R11 with GeForce RTX 3080: was $2,009 now $1,969 @ Dell

The ultimate gaming machine is on sale. This killer rig features a Core i7-10700F CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, and a GeForce GTX 3080 10GB GPU. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10: was $4,019 now $3,939 @ Dell

Want an extreme gaming PC? Then the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is the machine for you. It comes with a mighty Ryzen 9 3900XT processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of speedy SSD storage, and the enormously powerful GeForce RTX 3090. View Deal

PC gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch: from $669.99 @ Best Buy

It won't run games at screamingly fast frame rates, but for $700 the Acer Nitro 5's specs still make for a competent gaming machine. it comes with a solid Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1650.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $1,899 now $1,348 @ Amazon

A big discount on a gaming laptop that packs in an awful lot, including a 15.6-inch UHD OLED display, a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, an Intel Core i7 processor, all packaged into a much thinner frame than you're probably used to. It's $550 off at Amazon.View Deal

MSI GL65 Leopard: now $1,314 @ Amazon

This gaming laptop packs a 15.6 inch FHD 144Hz display, a Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a RTX 2070 GPU, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Alienware M15 gaming laptop: was $1,899 now $1,519 @ Best Buy

A 15.6-inch gaming laptop with FHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, a Core i7 CPU, a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 256GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and Tobii eye tracking. View Deal

ASUS RoG Zephyrus M15 (RTX 2060): was $1,774 now $1,519 @ Walmart

Another ASUS machine on sale for $255 off the regular price, complete with its 15.6-inch display. That display offers Full HD resolution, an i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 1TB SSD. Out of stock; check back later.View Deal

Alienware M15 R3: was $1,849 now $1,782 @ Amazon

An impressive machine with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th gen i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 (refurbished): was $1,999 now $1,619 @ Best Buy

Another refurbish option, coming with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, an Intel Core i7 processor (9th gen), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a GeForce RTX 2060, and more. It's $380 off at Best Buy.View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,099 now $1,849 @ Amazon

This 17.3-inch laptop is big, but it's also a big deal, selling for more than $200 off. The MSI GS75 Stealth comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q, Windows 10 Pro, anti-ghosting keys, and a FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s also VR ready.View Deal

Check out out best gaming laptop deals

PC gaming monitor deals

Dell 32-inch curved monitor was $449, now $349 @ Best Buy

This Dell curved LED monitor has a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, a 165-GHz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time. It also features AMD FreeSync, HDR, one DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and 5 USB 3.0 ports. This deal saves you $100.View Deal

HP OMEN 27-inch monitor was $499, now $449 @ Best Buy

HP's 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) monitor has IPS technology for improved viewing angles, FreeSync and G-Sync a 1ms response time, and one DisplayPort and one HDMI port. This deal gets you $50 off its regular price.View Deal

Acer Predator XB271HU: was $599 now $546 @ Amazon

This 27-inch Acer gaming monitor comes with a WQHD resolution and Nvidia G-Sync to help eliminate any frame tearing. It also comes with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and sports an IPS panel. View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW: was $1,199 now $1,029 @ Amazon

Want an expansive gaming monitor? Then this 34-inch Alienware curved monitor is the one for you. It sports a 1440p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate — and it's nearly $200 off. View Deal

Other PC gaming deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $15 now $1 @ MS Store

It might be an Xbox deal but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a whole load of PC games as well and cross-platform titles that'll sync across a Windows 10 machine and an Xbox One or Xbox Series X. For a limited time, it's price has been slashed down to just $1, making it a huge bargain. View Deal

Western Digital 1TB SSD: was $249 now $129 @ Amazon

This WD_Black model 1TB SDD offers a whole lot of storage space for nearly half off its original price. So if you're making a gaming PC and need a lot of fast SSD space, this is the internal storage upgrade to get. View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB SSD: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

Not exactly the sexiest tech bargain out there, but an SSD upgrade can make a huge difference to how fast your PC can load games. And with a hefty $100 off the original price, this Samsung SSD is a bargain. View Deal

AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

After a gaming chair to help support your back and posture during long gaming sessions? Then check out this AKRacing gaming chair, which is now nearly $100 cheaper. View Deal

AKRacing Master Series Max Gaming Chair: was $519 now $350 @ Best Buy

AKRacing has other chairs on sale too — this black & red number, which features an aluminum base and adjustable tilt, is marked down nearly $200 at Best Buy. View Deal