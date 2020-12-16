Best online gift cards — deals and sales you can get now

Online gift cards are excellent stocking stuffers for the holidays. While some may argue that they're impersonal, the best online gift cards let your recipient choose the gift they want. Plus, they take away the stress and anxiety of buying the wrong gift.

Gift cards will play a bigger role than usual this year because unlike traditional gifts, they're not subject to shipping delays. In fact, most online gift cards can be sent within minutes of purchase or can be scheduled to arrive at a specific time. So we're rounding up the best online gift card deals you can send in time for Christmas.

Best online gift card deals

DoorDash: $7.50 off $50 or more @ Amazon

Perfect for the person who doesn't like to cook, Amazon is taking $7.50 off all DoorDash gift cards valued at $50 or more via coupon code "DASH2020".

Krispy Kreme: $10 off $50 or more @ Amazon

Load up on holiday donuts with this epic gift card deal from Amazon. Just use coupon code "KREME20" to take $10 off gift cards valued at $50 or more.

Uber Eats: $15 off $100 or more @ Amazon

Treat yourself — or someone you know — to a few nights out with this Uber Eats deal at Amazon. Use coupon "EATS2020" to take $15 off an Uber Eats gift card of $100 or more.

H&M: 10% off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking 10% off select H&M gift cards. After discount, you can get a $50 gift card for $45 or a $25 gift card for $22.50.

NBA Store: 20% off @ Best Buy

From the NBA Store to the MLB, Best Buy is taking a generous 20% off select sports gift cards. After discount, you can get a $25 NHL Shop gift card for $20 or a $100 NBA Store gift card for just $80.

Best online gift card ideas

Amazon eGift Card: @ Amazon

The ultimate eGift card you can give, an Amazon gift card will let you buy anything from video games to a new winter coat. They're available in various amounts (the minimum is $1) and you can even set the exact delivery time. It's a solid last-minute gift for anyone.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 6 months for $44 @ Walmart

This Game Pass Ultimate card gets you six months of access to a ton of Xbox One and PC games for just $44. Amazon offers the same price.

GrubHub eGift Card: from $25 @ Amazon

For those lazy nights when you don't feel like cooking or leaving the house, Amazon has GrubHub eGift cards from $25.

Apple eGift Card: from $15 @ Best Buy

Like Amazon, Best Buy is offering a $50 Apple App Store & iTunes gift card for just $42.50. Even better, you also get a 4-month trial to Apple Music for free.