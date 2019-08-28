Best North Face Backpacks for College

The North Face brand backpacks offer everything students could possibly need from a back-to-school bag. These large capacity packs are hyper-durable, water-resistant, and comfortable to carry.

With a variety of designs and colors to choose from, North Face (TNF) backpacks are just as stylish as they are reliable. What's more, they're backed by TNF's lifetime warranty for added peace of mind.

So if you're bargain hunting for the best North Face backpack deals, you've come to the right place. We've hand-picked the best North Face backpacks for school along with the best online prices. So whether you're looking for something sporty or roomy, you can't go wrong with any of these picks. Also be sure to check out our guide to the best backpacks for deals on all brands.

Jester Backpack: was $65 now $55 @ Amazon

The North Face Jester backpack is the ideal campus backpack. It has a 30 liter capacity, a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, and a front organization pocket with mesh water bottle holders. There are also built-in bungee cords for carrying a jacket or bike helmet hands-free. Amazon has the Moab Khaki Camo Print design on sale for $55.

Women's Jester Backpack: was $65 now $48 @ Moosejaw

This streamlined North Face Jester Women's backpack features a 28 liter capacity, a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, a front organization pocket, and mesh water bottle holders. Adjustable bungee cords on the front make it easy to stow a jacket or bike helmet for hands-free travel. Moosejaw currently it on sale for just $48.99.

Berkeley Backpack: was $65 now $38 @ Moosejaw

The Berkeley is an iconic North Face backpack with dual organizational compartments and 25 liters of space. Moosejaw has it on sale for $38.

Recon Backpack: was $99 now $69 @ Moosejaw

The 30-liter North Face Recon backpack is ultra-durable and boasts improved suspension for all-day comfort. It features plenty of compartments and pockets to stash away your gear. Mesh water bottle pockets help you stay hydrated while you're on the go. Zappos has it on sale for $30 off retail price.

Borealis Backpack: was $89 now $52 @ Mountain Steals

The classic 28-liter North Face Borealis backpack features an updated suspension system. There's also a padded main compartment, a tablet sleeve, and a dedicated 17-inch laptop sleeve to protect your gear. Own it now for $52 from Mountain Steals.

Kaban Backpack: was $129 now $64 @ Mountain Steals

Made of ultra-durable, water resistant 900D polyester, the North Face Kaban backpack is virtually indestructible. It features a 26-liter capacity and has a dedicated sleeve to protect laptops up to 15 inches. Mountain Steals currently has it on sale for $64.

Pivoter Backpack: was $79 now $44 @ Mountain Steals

The 27-liter North Face Women's Pivoter Backpack features a roomy main compartment with a padded laptop sleep. The front compartment has a padded tablet sleeve along with additional organizational pockets. Now marked down to $44, it's a steal!

Isabella Women's Backpack: was $85 now $63 @ Moosejaw

The North Face Women's Isabella backpack is a streamlined 21-liter capacity women's backpack. It offers a zippered front panel and a dedicated 12-inch tablet/laptop sleeve in the main compartment. Moosejaw has it on sale for $63.

