Best Mother's Day Flower deals in 2020

Mother's Day flower deals are starting to ramp up. And if social distancing is keeping you from visiting mom, we're rounding up the best Mother's Day flower deals so she doesn't feel left out.

As a reminder, Mother's Day 2020 is on Sunday, May 10. The good news is many flower delivery services are offering next- or same-day shipping. However, we recommend placing your order now or simply sending it early. Retailers like Teleflora, FTD, and Flowers Fast are offering a wide range of Mother's Day flower deals with options that include bouquets, baskets, and more. A few services are even offering gift baskets with food that includes cheese, cookies, and other treats. Here are the best Mother's Day flower deals you can get right now.

Best Mother's Day flower deals

Shop deals @ Teleflora

Teleflora is offering same-day flower delivery on most flower arrangements. Their Mother's Day flower deals includes bouquets of roses, lilies, orchids, tulips, and more. View Deal

Shop deals @ Just Flowers

From roses to plants, Just Flowers has a wide array of flower arrangements for Mother's Day. For Mother's Day, they will offer extended delivery from 8am till 9pm, including Sunday delivery (where available). View Deal

Shop deals @ Pro Flowers

Pro Flowers has a wide selection of Mother's Day flowers available with prices under $100. (Not that you'd skimp out on mom's flowers, right). They also offer a wide variety of gift baskets, like Belgian chocolate-covered strawberries, meat and cheese baskets, cookies, brownies, and more. View Deal

Shop deals @ FTD

Having trouble picking the right Mother's Day flowers? FTD lets you shop by recipient with gift ideas for new moms, aunts, mothers-in-law, and grandmothers. Gifts run the gamut from flowers and plants to chocolates and cheese baskets. View Deal