Best Lowe's Memorial Day sales 2020

Lowe's Memorial Day sales are kicking off in a big way. Now that Memorial Day sales have largely started, retailers like Lowe's are debuting their deals for the unofficial start of summer.

So what kind of Memorial Day Lowe's sales are we seeing? So far the retailer is offering big discounts on everything from patio furniture to power tools. For instance, right now you can get up to 40% off tools from brands like Craftsman, Kobalt, and Shop-Vac.

For outdoor patios or backyards, Lowe's is taking up to 30% off chairs and dining sets. The sale includes everything from Adirondack chairs to fire pits and grills. To help you keep track of everything, we're rounding up the best Lowe's Memorial Day sales you can get right now and updating our picks through Memorial Day.

Patio furniture sales: up to 30% off at Lowe's

Loew's patio furniture sales take up to 30% off regular everyday prices. Even better, they're available online only. After discount, you can get this Safavieh Adirondack chair for just $182 (25% off). Loew's sale ends May 27. View Deal

Lawn mower sales: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

From Craftsman to Greenworks, Lowe's is taking up to 30% off select lawn mowers, pressure washers, and leaf blowers during its Memorial Day early sale. The sale also includes discounts on portable generators. View Deal

Appliances on sale: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's has one of the biggest discounts on appliances we've seen. The retailer is taking up to 40% off microwaves, washers/dryers, refrigerators, wall ovens, and more. Some of these sales will last through Memorial Day and end on June 3. View Deal

Outdoor lighting: up to 20% off @ Lowe's

Long summer evenings will be here soon and Lowe's is offering the perfect sale for the summer. It's now taking up to 20% off outdoor lighting. The sale includes flood lights, pendant lights, vanity lights, and more. View Deal