Best Labor Day sales at Lowe's 2020

September is upon us and so are Labor Day sales at Lowe's. The retailer is offering massive Labor Day sales on everything from patio furniture to Halloween inflatables.

Labor Day sales at Lowe's are also renown for their deep discounts on appliances and 2020 is no different. We're seeing price drops on washers/dryers, refrigerators, small kitchen appliances, and more.

So before you head to the beach one last time, here are the best Labor Day sales at Lowe's you can get right now.

Best Labor Day sales at Lowe's right now

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49 now $29 @ Lowe's

Amazon isn't the only retailer with Echo Dot discounts. Lowe's has the Echo Dot on sale for $29.99. That's 40% off and the best deal you'll find. The Echo Dot lets you stream music, control other smart devices, and catch up on news all via voice commands. View Deal

Kobalt Cordless Drill: was $159 now $99 @ Lowe's

Labor Day sales at Lowe's are known for taking deep discounts on tools and hardware. Currently, Lowe's is taking $60 off the Kobalt 24-volt Cordless Drill. It offers a highly-efficient motor that delivers 650-in-lbs of torque and also includes a charger and carry case.View Deal

Whirlpool Stainless Steel Microwave: was $339 now $199 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is taking up to 40% off select microwave systems during the Labor Day sales at Lowe's. For instance, you can get the Whirlpool 1.7-cubic feet over-the-range microwave for just $199, which is $140 off its full retail price. View Deal

Harbor Breeze Fan: was $99 now $79 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is taking up to 20% off all lighting and ceiling fans. The sale includes floor lamps, chandeliers, outdoor wall lights, and more. For instance, you can get the Harbor Breeze 52-inch Brushed Nickel Ceiling Fan for $79.98, which is 20% off. View Deal

Jacuzzi Bathroom Sink Faucet: was $99 now $79 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is taking up to 40% off bath faucets from Delta, Jacuzzi, Moen, Vigo and more. (On Memorial Day, they only took 20% off, which makes today's deal much better). For instance, you can get the Jacuzzi Bathroom Sink Faucet on sale for $79 ($20 off). View Deal

Samsung Electric Dryer: was $799 now $598 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is taking 35% washers and dryers. After discount, you can get the Samsung 7.5-cu ft Stackable Electric Dryer for $598. That's 25% off and one of the best Labor Day sales at Lowe's you'll find. View Deal