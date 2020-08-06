Best Labor Day sales 2020 — save at Lowe's, Home Depot, and more

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and although the holiday is still a few weeks out, Labor Day sales will start showing up by mid-August. Retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy tend to lead the parade of deals, which focus on home appliances, bedding, TVs, and laptops.

Late August is also when retailers offers their end-of-summer clearance sales. That means you can expect to see another round of deals on summer apparel, sunglasses, patio furniture, and grills. To help you navigate through the influx of deals, we're putting together a quick guide to the best Labor Day sales of 2020.

Labor Day sales 2020

Labor Day TV sales

TCL 65" 8 Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy

The TCL 8-Series is TCL's first high-end TV. It has awesome picture quality, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, and Roku smart functionality. It's now 50% off and the cheapest it's ever been. This is an epic Labor Day sale. View Deal

TCL 75" QLED Roku TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Want a bigger screen? Best Buy also has the 75-inch TCL 8-Series QLED TV on sale for $1,799.99. That's $1,200 off and the best price we've seen for this excellent TV. View Deal

Labor Day Chromebook sales

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $249 @ Dell

The perfect Labor Day sale for students, this durable Chromebook is built for drops and spills. For just $249, you get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display. View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin: was $329 now $309 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook Spin brings 2-in-1 support to your laptop. Its 360-degree hinge lets you rotate the screen and use it in display, tent, or tablet mode. It packs an 11-inch 1366 x 768 touchscreen LCD, Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. View Deal

Google Pixel Slate (Core m3): was $799 now $494 @ Amazon

The Pixel Slate has an elegant design, sharp screen, and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a single charge. Amazon has this back to school sale discounted to just $494. View Deal

Yoga C630 Chromebook: was $699 now $629 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 has a flexible, 360 degree flip and fold aluminum chassis. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. View Deal

Labor Day face mask sales

BYD Face Masks 50-Pack: $14 @ Office Depot

Office Depot has a 50-pack of disposable face masks on sale for $14.99. That's among the cheapest 50-packs we've seen. The 3-ply masks have elastic ear loops and a metal nose clip. View Deal

PopFunk Pleated Face Masks: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $5 off a wide variety of PopFunk face masks. The masks feature licensed characters and logos from Marvel, DC, Harry Potter, and more. The one-size-fits-all masks feature adjustable ear loops and are machine washable. View Deal

Face Mask Filters 30-Pack: $18 @ Amazon

Need to restock on filters for your face mask? Amazon has this 30-pack of face mask filters for $18.99. The filters offer five layers of protection and can be used with most masks that offer an insert for filters. View Deal

Levi's Face Mask 3-Pack: $15 @ Amazon

Amazon has this 3-pack of Levi's reusable masks for $15. The masks are available in various colors/styles and are also reversible. View Deal

Steve Madden Combat Face Mask: $14 @Macy's

The Steve Madden Combat mask is an adult sized mask made of washable material. It includes 3 filters and features an adjustable nose bar and three layers. View Deal

Labor Day laptop sales

HP back to school sale: 50% off laptops @ HP

HP just launched its biggest sale yet. The PC manufacturer is taking up to 50% off select laptops, most of which pack Intel's latest 10th-generation Intel CPU. The sale also includes printers, monitors, and gaming rigs.View Deal

HP 15z: was $449 now $389 @ HP

The 15z is the most affordable laptop in HP's current summer sale. It packs a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.4GHz AMD Athlon Gold 3150U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. Recommended upgrades include a 1080p LCD (+$60) or a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$20).View Deal

HP Omen 15t: was $1,029 now $929 @ HP

Gaming rigs are also getting price cuts in HP's sale. The Omen 15t, for instance, is now $100 off and includes a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU. View Deal

HP Omen 15t (2020): was $1,069 now $969 @ HP

The Omen 15t (2020) is a stylish gaming beast with a minimalist design that looks less like a gaming rig and more like a premium laptop. It includes a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was $749 now $549 @ Staples

The IdeaPad 3 is an inexpensive laptop that's great for back to school. It packs a 17.3-inch 1080p LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell laptop deals: up to $350 off @ Dell

Dell is taking up to $350 off a wide selection of laptops during its current sale. The sale includes Inspiron and XPS laptops. After discount, laptop deals start at $399. View Deal

XPS 13 (7390): was $899 now $783 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. Dell currently has this Editor's Choice laptop on sale for $783.99 via coupon code "50OFF699". It packs a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (2020): was $999 now $930 @ Dell

The new XPS 13 refines the best laptop you can buy with an even more immersive display and speedy new CPU. This model packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) bezel-less display, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $930.99. View Deal

Microsoft Store laptop deals: up to $450 off @ MS Store

The Microsoft Store is taking up to $450 off a wide range of laptops including budget machines, gaming rigs, and mainstream laptops. After discount, prices start at just $349 for the budget Asus VivoBook 15, which is the perfect cheap laptop for kids learning from home. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (7590): was $1,149 now $949 @ Dell

The XPS 15 is one of the smallest and most stylish 15-inch laptops we've reviewed. Rarely does it get this cheap. The system on sale packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to just $949.99. View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $999 now $899 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the ultimate business machine. As part of Lenovo's back to school sale, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $899.99. That's the cheapest ThinkPad deal we've seen all year. The config on sale features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The coupon should be added to your cart automatically, but if not — use code "THINKDEAL" to get this price.View Deal

Labor Day MacBook sales

Buy a Mac or iPad, get free AirPods @ Apple

Get this deal before it expires. Students and educators who purchase an eligible Mac or iPad will get a free pair of AirPods. The free AirPods are in addition to Apple's educational discounts, which take up to $200 off select Macs and iPads.View Deal

MacBook Air 13" 2020: was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air features a (2560 x 1600) 13.3-inch Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Save $50 on this latest Apple laptop. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13.3" 2019: was $1,499 now $1,179 @ B&H

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This model has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and 256GB of storage.View Deal

13-inch MacBook Pro: was $1,799 now $1,749 @ Adorama

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers a great Magic Keyboard, blazing performance, and long battery life. For a limited time, Adorama is taking $50 off. This configuration features a 13.3-inch Retina Display, 10th-gen 2GHz Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Amazon

Hurry! The 16-inch MacBook Pro is $300 off at Amazon. This model comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. It's the second-cheapest price we've seen for this machine. View Deal

Labor Day tablet sales

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $329 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 is a compelling tablet for anyone who's in the market for an iPad alternative. Like the iPad in can be used for gaming, productivity, or streaming. It's now $20 off and at its lowest price ever making it one of the best back to school sales you can find. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Plus w/ wireless dock: was $149 now $139 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Plus packs the same features found on the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This bundle includes the tablet and the wireless charging dock.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite Bundle: was $189 now $169 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite along with a leather cover and power adapter. Normally on sale for $189, it's now $169 ($20 off). A great back to school sale for the avid reader. View Deal

Kindle Unlimited 6 months: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Already own a Kindle? Right now you can get 6 months of Kindle Unlimited for $47.86 ($12 off). Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over 1 million titles, magazines, audiobooks, and more. It will renew at $9.99/month after your 6 months are up. View Deal

Labor Day iPad sales

iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $399 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad is an excellent tablet for just about any type of use. It sports a bright display, long battery life, and keyboard support. Apple's entry-level iPad is now $30 off. However, keep in mind that this model has been from $50 to $100 off before, which makes this iPad discount a tad less exciting than the others. (This deal is coming in and out of stock, so be sure to check different colors to find the sale price).View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $749 @ Best Buy

Students with a valid edu-based e-mail can get the 2020 iPad Pro on sale for $749.99. (You'll have to sign up to Best Buy's free student deals newsletter to get an instant $50 voucher). It offers an 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU, and mouse/trackpad support. It features the same specs/hardware as the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but costs a few hundred dollars less if you don't need the larger screen. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $949 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the tablet you buy when you need blazing speed, 10 hours of battery life, and the biggest screen possible. The new iPad Pro also fully supports Apple's new pricey Magic Keyboard and cursor input. Students can get it for $949. (You'll have to sign up to Best Buy's free student deals newsletter to get an instant $50 voucher).View Deal

Labor Day headphone sales

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon

Looking for slightly less expensive earbuds? Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case for $139. That's the cheapest back to school sale we've seen for AirPods. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $169. That's one of the best back to school sales we've seen for these buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $234. That's $15 off and their third-lowest price ever. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

Bose 700: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are the best noise-cancelling 'phones you can get. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. Even better, they're now $100 off (Arctic White only) and at their lowest price ever. When it comes to headphone discounts, this is one of the best early Labor Day sales you'll see. View Deal

Bose 700: was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

Not a fan of the Arctic White color? The Triple Black and Silver Luxe are also on sale for $339 each ($60 off). View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Although we found them to be a bit bulky, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. They're currently $10 shy of their all-time price low. View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless: was $349 now $199 @ Target

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're just $10 shy of their all-time price low.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM3 pack killer sound and noise cancellation into a slender design. In our tests, they offered 30 hours of playback on a full charge. They're a close second to the Bose 700 headphones. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

The excellent Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones are on sale for $279. The Editor's Choice headphones are comfy to wear, provide excellent sound, and offer killer noise-cancelling technology. View Deal

Labor Day backpack sales

AmazonBasics Classic School Backpack: $19 @ Amazon

Don't want to invest too much in a backpack? This Amazon backpack might be for you. The lightweight bag features adjustable padded shoulder straps, a large main compartment with laptop pocket, and water bottle side pockets. Best of all, it's very affordable at just $19. View Deal

Osprey UL Stuff Duffel: $40 @ Amazon

The Osprey UL Stuff Duffel is the type of bag that's small when collapsed, but huge when fully open/expanded. It features a padded shoulder strap, 30L capacity, and can be stuffed into its own built-in storage pocket. View Deal

Nike Vapor Power: was $70 now $54 @ Kohl's

The Vapor Power backpack features a double exterior to help safeguard your items from the elements. It has a padded laptop sleeve and an added compartment for additional items. View Deal