Best Labor Day Sales: Save Big on Note 10, Apple Watch, More

Labor Day is here and whether you like it or not, summer is coming to an abrupt end. For students, that means shopping for backpacks and heading back to school. For everyone else, that means now is an excellent time to take advantage of Labor Day sales. It also means Black Friday isn't too far off, but before we utter the "b" word, let's focus on this today's best Labor Day sales.
Currently, retailers are offering discounts on everything from Apple AirPods to OLED TVs. Here's the best of what you can buy right now.
Best Buy Labor Day sales
Heads up, Apple fans. Best Buy is offering some excellent sales on our favorite Apple gear. The retailer is also taking up to 40% off appliances and slashing the price of the new Note 10 by up to $700.
Apple Watch Series 4: was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking $50 off the 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS). That's the best deal we've seen for these watches since Prime Day. You'll get a bigger display and better health monitoring from the Series 4 than previous Apple Watches.
MacBook Pro 13" (2018): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
If you don't need a Mac with the latest bells and whistles, this previous-gen model is an excellent buy. It features a 7th-gen Core i5 CPU, but offers enough power for daily tasks. At $1,099, it's a solid choice for the classroom or the boardroom.
Galaxy Note 10: Up to $700 off @ Best Buy
Purchase your Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, or Galaxy Note Plus 5G at Best Buy and get up to $700 off. Qualified activation and trade-in is required.
Surface Book 2 w/ 256GB: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
The Surface Book 2 is the best detachable 2-in-1 you can buy. It packs a 13.5-inch 3000 x 2000 touch LCD, 1.7GHz i5-8350U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Students get it for $1,199, which is cheaper than Amazon's price.
TCL 65" 4K Roku TV: was $969 now for $729 @ Best Buy
The Editor's Choice TCL 4K Smart Roku TV offers a better than average Roku experience with great color reproduction and accuracy. For a limited time, it's $240 off.
Amazon Labor Day sales
Amazon has a bunch of Labor Day sales aimed at students and everyday shoppers. The sale includes discounts on Amazon products like the Echo Dot and Echo Input.
MSI GL63 Gaming Laptop: was $699 now $549
The GL63 is a solid laptop for casual gamers. It sports a Core i5-8300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1050 graphics. Today only, it's $150 off.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. Yes, it was $5 cheaper on Prime Day, but this is still an excellent price you don't see every day.
Echo Input: was $34.99 now $19.99 @ Amazon
Convert your traditional speaker into an Alexa-enabled smart speaker with the Echo Input. It connects to any external speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth. For a limited time, it's $15 off.
View Deal
Lenovo Tab 4 10.1": was $179 now $119 @ Amazon
The Lenovo Tab 4 packs a 10-inch (1280 x 800) display, a 1.4GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It lets you create multiple accounts, including a dedicated Kids Account, which makes it a great tablet for families.
Honeywell Smart Thermostat: was $199 now $135 @ Amazon
The Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart thermostat works with Alexa, SmartThings, Google Home, and IFTTT. It features an easy-to-read color touch display with customizable programming options. For a limited time, it's $64 off its regular price.
TP-Link AC2600 Smart Router: was $140 now $118 @ Amazon
The TP-Link AC2600 upgrades your home network with ultra-fast dual band WiFi and Alexa and IFTTT support.
View Deal
Arlo Baby Monitor: Was $199 now $123 @ Amazon
The Arlo Baby monitor is one of the best baby monitors around. It delivers crystal-clear 1080p video to your phone, which makes it the perfect device for checking in on your baby at night and during nap-time. At $77 off, our favorite baby monitor is an even better value.
Samsung 55-inch 4K TV: was $599 now $447 @ Amazon
The UHD 7 Series is part of Samsung's 2019 lineup. It features Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, HDR support, and a 120Hz motion rate.
Samsung 65" QLED 4K TV: was $2,197 now $1,397 @ Amazon
If you're looking to go big, Samsung's latest 65-inch QLED is a whopping $800 off. It packs all of the smarts you'd expect from a Samsung set, complete with quantum dot tech for extra-rich color volume.
Walmart Labor Day sales
Walmart is leaning heavily into back-to-school and Labor Day sales. Laptops, tablets, and TVs are making the bulk of its deals right now. Here's a sample of what you can get.
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart
With its Core i3-8130U CPU, 20GB of RAM, and 1TB HDD, the Acer Aspire laptop is perfect for the classroom and the boardroom. At $100 off, it's an even greater value.
View Deal
Vizio 65" Quantum TV: was $998 now $698 @ Walmart
The 2019 Vizio M658 is a solid choice if you're looking for a premium TV at an affordable price. The Editor's Choice TV has never been this cheap and is our favorite TV value of 2019.
Google Home Mini 2-Pack: was $98 now $78 @ Walmart
The Google Home Mini is the best smart speaker for anyone invested in the Google ecosystem. This deal nets you two Google speakers for $78.
Google Home Max: was $399 now $269 @ Walmart
The Google Home Max can do everything from ordering food to turning off your lights. It sounds great, can blend into any room, and it's currently $130 off.
Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $279 now $199 @ Walmart
Despite its age, the Apple Watch S3 is an excellent smartwatch that can do pretty much everything the S4 can do. Choose the White model to see the $199 price point.
Bose SoundSport: was $99 now $39 @ Walmart
The Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones are currently the cheapest Bose buds you can get. They deliver deep, clear sound inside a durable design that can withstand workouts at the gym.
Xbox One Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
Already have an Xbox console? Get an extra controller for just $39.99. You can get it in black or in white.
Vizio 55" D55x-G1 4K TV: was $478 now $349 @ Walmart
With a full-array LED backlight and sharp 4K resolution, the Vizio D55x-G1 delivers a lot of TV for a low price. This set upscales content from HD to Ultra HD and also has Chromecast functionality built in. Plus, you can use your voice to search for content.
Vizio 50" Quantum TV: was $548 now $398 @ Walmart
If you don't need a big-screen TV, the 50-inch 2019 M-Series is a solid choice for TV viewers on a budget. It packs Vizio's quantum dot technology to offer image quality that you'd typically find in pricier TVs.
Samsung Chromebook 3: was $229 now $159 @ Walmart
One of the best-selling Chromebooks just got a price drop. The Chromebook 3 from Samsung gives you everything you need for web-based computing. It features an 11.6-inch display, 16GB of storage and 4GB of RAM in a light metallic black design.
Apple iPad (2018/32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Walmart
This is an excellent price for the iPad. (I personally bought it at this price on Cyber Monday). The 128GB model might be the better value at $100 off.
AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart
Amazon isn't the only retailer offering this deal. Walmart is also taking $20 off the current-gen (2019) AirPods. This deal includes the wireless charging case.
Dell Labor Day sales
Shopping for a new PC? Dell is taking 17% off its Alienware line of gaming PCs via coupon "IGD17". The coupon stacks with Dell's current Labor Day discounts, which take up to $200 off select systems. (Eligible items are marked with the line "save an extra 17% with code "IGD17").
Alienware m15: was $1,379 now $912.99 @ Dell
The Alienware m15 packs a Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hybrid drive, and a GTX 1060 GPU. Coupon "IGD17" drops its price to $912.99, which is a whopping $467 off. It's one of the least-expensive Alienware laptops we've seen.
Alienware New m15: was $1,449 now $1,203.49 @ Dell
The new m15 sports a modern design with a soft-touch finish and dual-intake/dual exhaust ventilation. It features a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1660 Ti graphics. Use coupon "IGD17" to drop its price to $1,203.49. That's $296 off and the best discount we've seen for Dell's new m15 lineup.
Alienware Aurora: was $1,069 now $746.99 @ Dell
The Aurora is Alienware's classic gaming desktop. It features a Core i5-9400 six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. Coupon code "IGD17" drops its price to an all-time low of $746.99.
Alienware 25" Monitor: was $499 now $279.99 @ Dell
The AW2518HF monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It has HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity and 1080p resolution. The coupon doesn't apply, but it's cheaper than Amazon's price and at an all-time price low.