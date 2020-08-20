Best Labor Day mattress deals and sales in 2020

The unofficial end of summer is almost here and that means it's peak season for Labor Day mattress deals. While many Labor Day sales focus on TVs and laptops, a big percentage of sales also focus on cheap mattress deals.

In fact, Labor Day mattress deals tend to offer the lowest prices of the year, excluding Black Friday. Currently, brands like Beautyrest and Serta are taking up to $400 off their entire mattress lineup, whereas other Labor Day mattress deals are slashing the price of bedding, bed frames, pillows, and more.

So we're rounding up the best Labor Day mattress deals you can get right now. Not sure which mattress to buy? Make sure to check out our guide to 2020's best mattress.

Best Labor Day mattress deals right now

Serta iComfort Mattress sale: up to $400 off

Labor Day has arrived early at Serta. The mattress manufacturer is taking up to $400 off its iComfort Mattresses. Get the base iComfort mattress and save $200. Or purchase an iComfort Mattress with Cooling Max and Pressure Relief upgrades and save $400. After discount, the base iComfort mattress (twin) costs $559. Serta's mattress sale is valid through September 7. View Deal

Tuft & Needle: 10% off sitewide @ Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle is taking 10% off sitewide during its latest mattress sale. The sale includes mattresses, pillows, comforters, dog beds, and more. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress from $315 or sheet sets from $54. These mattress deals are valid through September 7. View Deal

Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses @ Beautyrest

Through September 14, Beautyrest is taking up to $300 off its entire line of mattresses. The mattress sale includes the Black, Harmony Lux Diamond, Harmony Lux Carbon, and Hybrid mattress lines. After discount, prices start at $849. All mattress purchases include a 100-night in-home trial. View Deal

Nectar: up to $300 off + free gifts @ Nectar

Nectar is taking up to $300 off select mattresses. Plus, get a free bundle worth $399 with any mattress purchase. The free bundle includes a mattress protector, pillows, and sheet set worth $399 combined. It's one of the best mattress deals we've seen. View Deal

Summer sale: $200 off $1,000+ @ Saatva

If you're looking for luxury, the buck stops at Saatva. They make mattresses with innerspring coils that are individually wrapped and designed to reduce motion transfer. That means you won't feel when your partner rolls around in bed. As part of their latest mattress deals, they're taking $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more.View Deal

Amerisleep coupon: 30% off any mattress @ Amerisleep

Amerisleep is taking 30% off any mattress purchase via coupon code "AS30". That's one of the best Labor Day mattress deals we've seen from any mattress company. View Deal

Anniversary sale: $200 off mattress + free gifts @ DreamCloud

Treat yourself to a good night's sleep. DeamCloud is taking $200 off the purchase of any regularly-priced mattress. In addition, get luxury sheet sets and mattress protector for free. (The bundle is automatically added to your cart). View Deal

Idle Sleep coupons: 20% off sitewide @ Idle Sleep

Idle Sleep is taking 20% off sitewide or offering a free adjustable base with any mattress purchase. It's one of the best cheap mattress deals we've seen from Idle Sleep. View Deal

Zoma: $150 off any mattress @ Zoma

Zoma is taking $150 off any mattress purchase via coupon code "WIN150". Alternatively, Zoma is also taking 30% off all adjustable beds. (The coupon can't be used on adjustable beds). After discount, adjustable beds start at $770. View Deal

Cocoon by Sealy mattress sale: 25% off any Chill mattress + free pillows/sheet set

Cocoon by Sealy is taking 25% off its entire Chill mattress line. Even better, get a free pair of pillows and sheets with your purchase ($179 value). After discount, you can get a twin mattress for $450 ($150 off) or a queen mattress for $697.50 ($233 off). Both offers come with the free pillow/sheet set. View Deal

Cocoon by Sealy Foundation: $50 off any foundation

For a limited time, Cocoon by Sealy is taking $50 off any size Cocoon by Sealy foundation. After discount, foundations start at $249. View Deal

Nolah: 40% off all bedding @ Nolah

Nolah has multiple Labor Day mattress deals. First, it's taking 25% off mattresses and bundling two free pillows with every purchase. Alternatively, they're taking 20% off adjustable bases. Don't need a new mattress? Nolah is slashing 40% off all bedding. The latter sale includes sheet sets and mattress protectors.View Deal

Avocado coupon: $175 off all mattresses @ Avocado

Avocado is taking $175 off all mattress purchases via coupon code "SUMMER175". The coupon is one of the best mattress coupons we've seen. View Deal

Emma coupon: 30% off sitewide @ Emma Mattress

Emma is offering one of the best Labor Day mattress deals ever. Use coupon "MIDSUMMER" to take 30% off sitewide. You can use the coupon for mattresses, pillows, mattress protectors, and more. Emma is also taking 35% off bundles via the same code. View Deal