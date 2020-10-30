Best iPhone 12 Black Friday deals 2020

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have arrived just in time for Black Friday deals season. And even though Apple's latest handsets are still very new, there's no shortage of iPhone 12 Black Friday deals. Both carriers and retailers are offering prospective buyers hundreds off, provided they have a qualifying trade-in, open a new line of service, or switch networks entirely.

The iPhone 12 range starts with the $699, 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which actually isn't available yet, and goes up for pre-order on November 6. Then there's the $799, 6.1-inch iPhone 12, which you can order now. The $999, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro is also available right now, though the largest and most-expensive iPhone — the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max — ships the same day as the iPhone 12 mini. That model begins at $1,099.

All of these devices are available through every major carrier and support 5G service. (They're also offered unlocked, though at a $30 premium for the non-Pro variants.) Every iPhone 12 employs OLED displays, Apple's fastest-ever A14 Bionic chipset, multi-lens rear cameras, and the new MagSafe accessory system.

Below we have highlighted some of the best iPhone 12 Black Friday deals of the season. A few of them, you can even get right now. (Looking for other deals on tech and in the home? Make sure to check out our guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals for discounts on other Apple tech).

Can't wait for Black Friday? Best iPhone 12 deals now

Best iPhone 12 Black Friday deals

iPhone 12: free with Unlimited + trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T subscribers can get the iPhone 12 for free when purchased with an AT&T Unlimited Plan and with trade-in of an iPhone 8 (or newer). It's simply the best iPhone 12 deal we've seen yet.View Deal

iPhone 12: free with switch + Unlimited + trade-in @ Verizon

Trade-in an iPhone X or newer to Verizon, switch and sign up for one of the carrier's Unlimited plans, and you can get the new iPhone 12 for free (with a 24-month installment plan). That's $799 off, and one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen in the early going.View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: $12/mo. with Unlimited + trade-in @ Verizon

Trade-in an iPhone X or newer to Verizon, sign up for a Verizon Unlimited plan, and you can get the new iPhone 12 Mini for just $12/month (with a 24-month installment plan). That's up to $440 off the full cost ($699) of the iPhone 12 mini.View Deal

iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro: $150 Mastercard for T-Mobile/Sprint @ Apple

T-Mobile/Sprint customers who purchase an iPhone 12 or 12 Pro via the Apple Store and trade-in an iPhone 8 or newer will receive a $150 prepaid Mastercard. (You'll receive a promo code, which can be validated at T-Mobile). This is one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen. (You can view the full details of this promo below the fifth footnote on the Apple Store page). View Deal

iPhone 12: up to $500 off w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering credits of up to $500 when you purchase a new iPhone 12 and trade-in your old phone. A Galaxy S10 would get you up to $160 in Apple credits, whereas an iPhone XS would get you up to $300 in Apple credits. The credits can be used for your iPhone 12 pre-order. View Deal

iPhone 12: up to $850 off with new line + trade-in

You can get up to $850 off by trading in an eligible device and adding a new line or switching to T-Mobile. $850 is enough to cover a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini, and a sizable chunk off an iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.View Deal

iPhone 12: save $250 on all models

Xfinity Mobile is taking $250 off any iPhone from now until Jan. 4, and giving existing customers a $250 prepaid card if they upgrade to a new Apple device. This covers every model in the iPhone 12 range, as well as the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, making it a compelling reason to switch. However, keep in mind that Xfinity Mobile is exclusive to Xfinity home customers.View Deal