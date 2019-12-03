Best iPad deals for Cyber Monday: Top deals you can still get

Though Cyber Monday has ended, the sales are sticking around and you can still find some of 2019's best iPad deals.

You'll have to move quickly to get the best remaining deals, though. We keep checking the 10.2-inch iPad for $229 at Target deal, as it's currently "Temporarily out of stock" in Silver, but still available in Space Gray and Rose Gold. We've been watching the availability all day since that deal flew off the shelf, going in and out of stock due to its $100-off sale that brought it down to the lowest price ever.

Best Buy is currently the place to grab the iPad at $249, the best price at the moment. Amazon sold out of the tablet on Cyber Monday, and likely won't offer a bonus round for those who missed the sale.

Those who need more power, the best drawing experience and a larger display should take a gander at the pricier iPad Pro. Fortunately, that premium tablet's currently up to $150 off. We've got the full details on that, and on iPad Air and iPad mini deals in the below iPad Cyber Monday deals. Oh, and Apple Pencils and Smart Keyboards are also getting discounts: check out our iPad Cyber Monday accessories section below.

We recommend looking for iPads at Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy. These retailers (who often wind up price matching each other) offered the best iPad Black Friday deals, and have mostly continued that trend through today. Bookmark this page to make your iPad shopping easier, since we're tracking the best iPad Cyber Monday deals right here—even though it's Tuesday.

Top iPad Cyber Monday deals you can still get

iPad Cyber Monday Deals

iPad (10.2-inch|32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

We've seen fluctuating prices on Apple's most popular iPad, the entry-level 10.2-inch tablet, and multiple stores have seen their supplies dwindle. Target had the slate at an all time low of $229, but when they ran out, we moved onto the $249 ($80 off) deal at Amazon. Except they've run out too, and now we've found this deal at Best Buy. I'm going to keep refreshing Target to see if their $229 iPad comes back.View Deal

iPad (10.2-inch|128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Best Buy

Similarly, you can save $100 on the much-roomier 128GB version of the standard iPad. This is the version for those who want to save a lot of shows and movies from apps like Disney Plus, for watching them offline.View Deal

iPad Mini Cyber Monday Deals

iPad Mini (64GB): was $399 now $384 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Mini packs the power of its bigger brothers in a smaller 7.9-inch size. It's a force to be reckoned with and comes with 64GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

iPad Air Cyber Monday Deals

iPad Air (LTE|64GB): was $629 now $599 @ Amazon

Thanks to its speedy A12 Bionic CPU, the iPad Air is one of Apple's most powerful tablets. This model comes with built-in cellular connectivity, making it an even more powerful, always-connected tablet. The Space Gray model is $30 off at Amazon. View Deal

iPad Pro Cyber Monday Deals

iPad Pro (10.5-inch|256GB): was $799 now $629 @ Walmart

If you're not big on USB-C and more interested in finding the lowest deals, this $179 sale on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is for you. It's got a roomy 256GB of onboard storage, and even though it's the previous generation's design, it's still plenty fast.View Deal

iPad Pro (11-inch|512GB) was $1,149 now $999 @ Amazon

The Goldilocks pick for a lot of buyers, this is the smaller, and more portable version of latest iPad Pro, and it's got a nice amount of storage. You also get an edge-to-edge Retina display, fast A12X Bionic chip and Face ID. It's currently $100 off.View Deal

iPad Pro (12.9-inch|64GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

However, I couldn't blame you for going with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, my favorite version because I prefer the greater amount of screen space. Just like the above 11-inch 2018 version, it's got a speedy A12X Bionic chip for all your more demanding applications, and Amazon's got it at a $100 discount. View Deal

iPad Pro (12.9-inch|512GB): was $1,349 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Those looking to edit a lot of high-res image assets and 4K video on their iPad Pro, and push it to the limits for creativity get the best deal with this 512GB model that's $150 off. Alternatively, those looking to bring all of the movies and TV shows on the road for their next trip (parents, I'm looking at you) might also consider this option).View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch|64GB): was $750 now $499 @ Amazon Amazon has a lightning deal on the 2017 Apple iPad Pro that's too good to skip. The 10.5-inch model with Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity is $250 off. Act fast, before the deal disappears!View Deal

For those who already own an iPad that they really like (and we all know they last forever), we've found some pretty great deals on accessories for Apple's tablets. These include savings on keyboard folio cases and styluses for the latest iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro.

iPad Accessory Cyber Monday Deals

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Apple Pencil costs a lot, but you don't need to spend that much for a stylus that's optimized for the iPad. Amazon's got the Logitech Crayon (which debuted at an Apple event, a rarity for third-party accessories) at $20 off its already low price (when compared to the Pencil). Don't worry about latency issues, as Crayon's got speedy lag-free input with the iPad.View Deal

Smart Keyboard for iPad: was $160 now $100 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's become the place to get the 10.2-inch iPad thanks to this deal and the $249 iPad price. Combined, you've got Apple's most affordable makeshift 2-in-1, and this keyboard is currently $60 less than Apple's price. Of all the possible iPad keyboards, this is the easiest to use, and also snaps onto to the latest iPad, iPad Air and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.View Deal

Apple 2-meter USB-C Cable: was $35 now $13.99 @ Amazon

Those who want a household (or office) of just Apple accessories and cables can save $21 with this 2-meter USB-C to USB-C charging cable, perfect for refueling the iPad Pro.View Deal

Brydge Pro Wireless Keyboard: was $170 now $100 @ Amazon

But if you want a keyboard with more travel (more like a regular keyboard and less like the Butterfly switches in the 2016-2019 MacBooks), I recommend you save big with Brydge. This third-party accessory maker has my favorite iPad keyboard at $70 off.View Deal

Apple Pencil (1st Generation): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

If your iPad isn't a 2018 iPad Pro, this is the Pencil you want. It's even cheaper than ever, and it's the only one that charges via the Lightning port on most iPads.View Deal

Apple 30W USB-C Adapter: was $47 now $35.84 @ Amazon

Want more fast-charging USB-C ports around the house? Prefer Apple's own accessories, because you just trust them more? Well, I won't judge, I'll just point you to this $12 off deal on Apple's 30-watt USB-C brick.View Deal

What about iPad Cyber Monday deals at Apple Stores?

As much as I personally prefer to go to Apple's stores, over every other option available, I'm not going to even give Apple Stores a look when the next Cyber Monday or Black Friday rolls around. Apple's got gift cards of "up to $200" that vary based on your purchase, to try and lure you in for a purchase. iPad purchases won't net you a card at that rate, thoughApple's gift cards for tablet buyers come in at around $25 (or slightly higher), much lower than the $80 to $100 (or sometimes higher) discounts at retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.

