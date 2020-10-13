Best Garmin Prime Day deals

Garmin makes some of the best sports watches and fitness trackers, and for Amazon Prime Day, a good number of these devices are on sale.

Many of the Garmin deals on Prime Day are for watches that have been out for a few years, but from experience, we can tell you that they hold their value for a long time. While they might not have as many features, devices released as much as four or five years ago work just as well as newer counterparts.

These watches make great deals for golfers, runners, triathletes, or even those who just want to get some more exercise, and want to track how well they're doing.

We've taken a look at all of the Garmin Prime Day deals, and picked out the ones we think are the best for you.

Garmin Approach S40 was $299, now $199 @ Amazon If you're an avid golfer or know one, the Garmin Approach S40 is a great gift idea. It won't help your handicap, but this golf watch is not only stylish, but has a colorful 1.2-inch display and can show you more than 41,000 courses from around the world. When you're not on the links, it can also track your steps and other activities. And with 15 hours of battery life, you can get in two rounds without worrying about it losing power.View Deal

Garmin Instinct was $299, now $149 @ Amazon If you're looking for a basic sports watch that can last a long time on a charge and track you on all your outdoor adventures, this Garmin Instinct deal is one to check out. It has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music was $449, now $219 @ Amazon Who doesn't like listening to tunes when they work out? The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music lets you store your songs on the watch itself, so you can leave your phone at home. Plus, this smartwatch has NFC for mobile payments, a bright and colorful screen, and up to five hours of battery life when using GPS. The watch is available in a variety of colors, too.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 735XT was $227, now $169 @ Amazon For the triathlete in your life, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT is a multisport smartwatch that can track running, swimming, cycling, and much more. While this model is a bit older, it's still very capable, with heart rate, VO2 Max, GPS, and more. And, when using GPS, it can last up to 14 hours. Not had for less than $200.View Deal

