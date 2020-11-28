Best Garmin Cyber Monday deals 2020: Save $400 on top GPS watches

Garmin Cyber Monday deals are always on time, and these offers will help net you some of the best sports watches and fitness trackers on deep discount.

Cyber Monday deals often let retailers clear older stock, and that’s true with the best Garmin Cyber Monday deals too, but unlike most tech, smart watches hold their value and don’t become outdated as quickly. There are also some deals on the latest Garmin watches too, so stick with us for the best Garmin Cyber Monday deals and savings.

Unlike most of the best smartwatches, Garmin watches are specifically aimed at people with an active life. So, if you’re a runner, triathlete, golfer, or cyclist then you should definitely consider picking one up. They’re also ideal for people who’re trying to get more active and exercise more.

Below you’ll find the best Garmin Cyber Monday deals that are live right now, covering everything from budget models to the top-end Garmin watches.

Best Garmin Cyber Monday deals right now

All Garmin Cyber Monday deals

Garmin Venu: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

The Garmin Venu has GPS, cool health features and an awesome display, making it a good fitness-focused smartwatch for most people. Right now it's an epic $100 off for the Cyber Monday and post-Black Friday window.View Deal

Garmin fenix 6 Pro: was $699 now $543 at Amazon

The fenix 6 Pro is the ultimate Garmin GPS watch. It has 32GB of storage and comes preloaded with more than 41,000 golf courses as well as more than 2,000 ski resorts. The on-board storage can be used to download songs to the watch itself, and can be synced with Spotify and Amazon Music.View Deal

Garmin vivosmart 4: was $129, now $99 at Amazon

This sleek fitness band packs advanced sensors in an affordable package. Tracking sleep, stress and energy levels is endlessly interesting, and it's even better when you can do it knowing you scored a great deal on your vivosmart 4.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245: was $299 now $243 @ Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 245 comes with GPS built-in, along with other fitness-orientated features, such as the ability to keep track of your VO2 max, as well as offer analysis on your running form. There are also safety features allowing you to share your location with trusted contacts.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: was $449 now $219 @ Amazon

Who doesn't like listening to tunes when they work out? The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music lets you store your songs on the watch itself, so you can leave your phone at home. Plus, this smartwatch has NFC for mobile payments, a bright and colorful screen, and up to five hours of battery life when using GPS. The watch is available in a variety of colors, too.View Deal

Garmin Instinct: was $299 now $149 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a basic sports watch that can last a long time on a charge and track you on all your outdoor adventures, this Garmin Instinct deal is one to check out. It has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5X: was $799 now $399 @ Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 5X is a GPS watch that has it all and then some. It's hardy with a sapphire screen protecting against scratches and bumps, and the 12GB of storage is home to topographical maps to track your run, walk or jaunt round the golf course. And, it has epic battery life—it can go several days using GPS without needing a recharge.View Deal

Garmin vivoactive 3: was $249 now $129 @ Amazon

Keep track of your runs and workouts with the Garmin vivoactive 3, which is $120 off right now. It offers built-in GPS and helps monitor your fitness level with various sports apps, including running yoga, swimming and more. You also get phone notifications and Garmin Pay contactless payments.View Deal

Garmin Approach S40: was $299 now $196 @ Amazon

If you're an avid golfer or know one, the Garmin Approach S40 is a great gift idea. It won't help your handicap, but this golf watch is not only stylish, but has a colorful 1.2-inch display and can show you more than 41,000 courses from around the world. When you're not on the links, it can also track your steps and other activities. And with 15 hours of battery life, you can get in two rounds without worrying about it losing power.View Deal

Shop more Cyber Monday sales